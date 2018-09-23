Gratitude: A Powerful Coping Mechanism

Double rainbow on Green Hill Farm
“Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.”
~Ralph Waldo Emerson
Enjoy your day!
Beautiful photos 😍
Thank you, Ritu. 😊
Amen, Tonya. Thank you for the plethora of stunning photos. That double rainbow says gratitude. Happy Sunday! 😍
Thank you, Jennie. I woke up to that lovely rainbow last weekend. Happy Sunday! 🌈
Just wonderful, Tonya. You are welcome. Best to you. 🙂
Grateful for the lovely pics🙃💐
You’re sweet! Thanks so much, Shivangi. 🙂
What a marvelous collage!!! I’m glad you are still there.
Thank you, Anne. I am, too.
This was a wonderful way to start off a rather cruddy Monday morning. Thank you for giving me some perspective! 🙂
How kind! You’re very welcome, and I’m happy it was helpful! Thank you for visiting and have a wonderful day!! 🙂🌻
