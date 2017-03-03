Whenever Farmguy and I visit the Cotswolds, we always make a point of spending the day at Sudeley Castle near Winchcombe in Gloucestershire, England. The present structure was built in the 15th century and has nine individual gardens. These lovely and historical gardens are associated with four of England’s queens—Anne Boleyn, Katherine Parr, Lady Jane Grey, and Elizabeth I. […]
Read More →
I started my blog, Fourth Generation Farmgirl about 2 1/2 years ago. It was the tenth anniversary of moving back to my ancestral home at Green Hill Farm. Green Hill Farm: A Retrospective Green Hill Farm includes the main house, a cottage, a big barn, pastures, and many outbuildings. After some research at our local county courthouse and public library, Farmguy […]
Read More →
“Meet me in the country for a day. We’ll be happy. And we’ll dance. Oh, we’re gonna dance our blues away…” ~Tom Johnston
Read More →
It’s been so warm and sunny here lately that daffodils are blooming and the pastures are turning from dull brown to vibrant green. So, this past weekend, Farmguy and I decided it was a good time to gather our sheep to administer their yearly vaccines and attend to other routine care practices like trimming hooves and de-worming. After we finished, […]
Read More →
Before Christmas, I read an article along the lines of self-empowerment and jotted down some highlights that made an impression. I know I’ve heard much of this advice at one time or another, but seeing it all together resonated. I looked for the article the other day, but unfortunately, I misplaced it. I did, however, manage to find my scribbled notes. I thought they were worth sharing. —Be Bold. Go for what you want and don’t be afraid of hearing “no.” Embrace your choices and own them. —Know when to walk away. Cultivate a no-B.S. attitude. Never invest your time and energy into something or someone who isn’t offering respectable returns. —Communicate your needs and set boundaries. Never sit silently in front of someone who disrespects you. Set a boundary right then and there…and move forward. **–Bounce back from problems. Look for a solution. Learn the lesson, apply it to the future, and move on. Don’t waste time regretting. —Actions speak louder… Never rely on words. Only through actions can we gauge the true motives and feelings of others. —Know when to say “no.” Don’t be a pushover. And, NEVER apologize for doing things that make you happy. Never bend yourself backwards, forward (and backwards again) to please people who wouldn’t do the same for you. **–Don’t play the victim. You’re in total control of how you react to a situation. When things […]
Read More →
“Remember, the entrance door to the sanctuary is inside you.” ~Rumi
Read More →
Farmguy and Farmgirl standing in front of Le mur des je t’aime or the I Love You Wall in Montmartre, Paris, France in July 2016. Last summer, Farmguy and I spent several days in Paris. We decided to include a walking tour of Montmartre, or the “neighborhood on the hill,” which is in the 18th Arrondissement. Our first stop was […]
Read More →
Some of you who read this blog may remember my fondness for England. It’s because of my time spent there as a student that I came to love so many aspects of that “green and pleasant land.” One of the memories I treasure is the beautiful Scottish Blackface sheep grazing in the fields and meadows. It was this lovely, bucolic […]
Read More →
“…love, it is a flower, and you, its only seed.” ~Amanda McBroom “Alas, There is no instinct like the heart.” ~Lord Byron Happy Valentine’s Day!
Read More →