Art

Friday Farm Favorites: Sudeley Castle Gardens

img_5415
22 Comments

Whenever Farmguy and I visit the Cotswolds, we always make a point of spending the day at Sudeley Castle near Winchcombe in Gloucestershire, England.  The present structure was built in the 15th century and has nine individual gardens.  These lovely and historical gardens are associated with four of England’s queens—Anne Boleyn, Katherine Parr, Lady Jane Grey, and Elizabeth I.   […]

Awards

A Surprise and an Honor

discover-badge-rectangle
57 Comments

I started my blog, Fourth Generation Farmgirl about 2 1/2 years ago.  It was the tenth anniversary of moving back to my ancestral home at Green Hill Farm.  Green Hill Farm: A Retrospective  Green Hill Farm includes the main house, a cottage, a big barn, pastures, and many outbuildings.  After some research at our local county courthouse and public library, Farmguy […]

Reflections on Farm Life

Waiting for Spring

img_0979
41 Comments

It’s been so warm and sunny here lately that daffodils are blooming and the pastures are turning from dull brown to vibrant green. So, this past weekend, Farmguy and I decided it was a good time to gather our sheep to administer their yearly vaccines and attend to other routine care practices like trimming hooves and de-worming.  After we finished, […]

Inspiration

Something to Ponder

47 Comments

Before Christmas, I read an article along the lines of self-empowerment and jotted down some highlights that made an impression.  I know I’ve heard much of this advice at one time or another, but seeing it all together resonated.  I looked for the article the other day, but unfortunately, I misplaced it.  I did, however, manage to find my scribbled notes.  I thought they were worth sharing.   —Be Bold. Go for what you want and don’t be afraid of hearing “no.”  Embrace your choices and own them.   —Know when to walk away. Cultivate a no-B.S. attitude.  Never invest your time and energy into something or someone who isn’t offering respectable returns.   —Communicate your needs and set boundaries. Never sit silently in front of someone who disrespects you.  Set a boundary right then and there…and move forward.   **–Bounce back from problems. Look for a solution.  Learn the lesson, apply it to the future, and move on.  Don’t waste time regretting.   —Actions speak louder… Never rely on words.  Only through actions can we gauge the true motives and feelings of others.   —Know when to say “no.” Don’t be a pushover.  And, NEVER apologize for doing things that make you happy.  Never bend yourself backwards, forward (and backwards again) to please people who wouldn’t do the same for you.   **–Don’t play the victim. You’re in total control of how you react to a situation.  When things […]

