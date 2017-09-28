The Weekly Bleat: A Walk Around the Farm
Clover and The Crew
“This land pulses with life. It breathes in me; it breathes around me; it breathes in spite of me. When I walk on this land, I am walking on the heartbeat of the past and the future. And that’s only one of the reasons I am a farmer.”
~Brenda Sutton Rose
Aw I love all the farm animals!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you. 🙂
LikeLike
Beautiful! Love the sweet faces on those sheep, and still love crazy Barbara the chicken!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Donna. 😊 I love those sweet, little sheep faces, too. Every single animal on Green Hill Farm enriches our lives. I’m so grateful for all of them. ❤️
LikeLike
Such a lovely place. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I appreciate your kind comment, Deborah. Thank you very much. 🙂
LikeLike
I always like seeing the pics of the farm and the sheeps and the chickens. but where’s the puppies???
LikeLike
Love looking at your farm pictures. I don’t live on a farm with lots of animals just a cat but I do live in the country (no close neighbors) and I love it. I can tell the land means a lot to you. It’s beautiful.
LikeLike
What gorgeous photos! I enjoyed them so much. Growing up in West Tennessee, I was used to pastoral scenes, taking them for granted. Then came 50 years of life in Queens and on Long Island. I’m back in the South now and reveling in the countryside. You’ve created an album of beautiful shots.
LikeLike
There is always so much to see whenever we join you in a virtual tour of your farm. I love your pink roses and if I had a chance, I would ask you for some blooms to adorn my dining table. Beautiful farm and I know the amount of hard work you and Mr Farmguy puts into taking care of this farm. Have a pleasant weekend ahead.
LikeLike
That was just what I needed! A stroll around your beautiful place smiling at the contented animals and those words ringing in my ears. Lovely. I feel quite reinvigorated 🙂
LikeLike
Those farm animals look so good……
LikeLike