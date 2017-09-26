Tuesday Tunes: Vision
Blue Ridge Parkway
Meadows of Dan, Virginia
“One’s destination is never a place but rather a new way of looking at things.”
~Henry Miller
Categories: Inspiration, music, Nature, Photography, Tuesday Tunes
“The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.” — Marcel Proust
But you know, new landscapes are nice, too. Especially these 🙂
Thanks, Joey. I never get tired of looking at this view! 🙂
that picture is so beautiful Tonya……
That’s really nice! I just pointed the camera and clicked. 🙂 Thank you, Sudhir.
Really panoramic view! What a sight to behold on top of the world! Lovely share Farmgirl! 🙂
That’s kind! I’m so happy you enjoyed the view. Many thanks, Garfield. 🙂
Thank you Tonya, that quote from Miller is such a beautiful truth. Amazing Grace is amongst the loveliest of songs … it was my father’s favourite and we sang it at his funeral with a bagpiper playing in the door way of the church. It never ceases to move me and I feel very calm and centered to start my day for listening to that angelic recording. Your picture is the icing on the bun. ❤️
Thank you for your lovely comment, Osyth. I agree with you…Amazing Grace is a beautiful song. And, I’m sure hearing it played by a bagpiper was even more moving. I’m glad this post contributed to a positive start to your day. 🙂❤️
Beautiful, Tonya!
Thanks so much, Ritu.
Beautiful match of music and imagery..:)
I’m delighted you think so! That view really moves me as does the music. Thank you very much, George. 🙂
Most welcome😊
You have such beautiful surroundings, Tonya 🙂
We are very fortunate. Thank you, Judy. 🙂
