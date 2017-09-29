Friday Farm Favorites: A Celebration
Bizou and Dash
After a difficult illness, our beloved dog, Maud passed away in April 2016. Over the summer, we visited a number of animal shelters and humane societies looking for a companion for our other dog, Dash….and a furry friend to ease the heartbreak of losing our sweet Maud. In mid-December, a friend who volunteers at a local animal shelter shared a photo of a 7-month-old puppy who had just been surrendered. When we saw the puppy’s funny expression and little, curled lip, we knew he was the one.
Thanks to the kindness and assistance of our friend, Ralph, Farmguy and I were able to adopt Bizou the next day. Once we were settled at home, we received a friendly note from the director of the animal shelter. She was excited to share that she actually had Bizou’s date of birth: May 10th, 2016. This may not seem like a big deal to many people; however, if most of your pets either just showed up or were adopted, chances are you may not know a lot about their beginnings. This is the case for our pets. So, it was really nice to discover Bizou’s exact age. It also meant something to me that he came into this world just one month after Maud left it.
In many ways, Bizou reminds us of Maud. He’s gentle and loving and full of personality. And, Dash absolutely adores him. We often find them frolicking in the den or garden or napping together on the sofa. Whenever I sit to have a cup of tea or read a book, Bizou snuggles up close and gives a little sigh. We love him dearly and are so thankful he’s a part of our family.
So, when May 10th arrived, we were happy to get a candle, stick it in some peanut butter, and celebrate Bizou and all the joy he’s brought into our lives. 🙂
Wishing you a wonderful weekend!
Yes, I remember the sad passing of Maud. I am glad Bizou has joined your loving family! The 2 of them dominate your sofa…humans on the floor!😉 Happy birthday to your 1 year old "baby" and the love and warmth Bizou will continue to enjoy with your family💕💕 and play with Dash.
LikeLike
I know where you are coming from, all of our huskies were rescues, we only had an approximate age for any of them, decided that their birthday was the day we adopted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That makes sense. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
How sweet to celebrate a dog's birthday! We had four cats years ago. Three were dragged in by our children, and we never knew anything about their past lives. There is no telling how many lives the cats had already lost when we got them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Anne. Your comment made me smile, because I'm sure I also dragged in a number of cats as a child. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person