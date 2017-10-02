Fall Favorites: Spiced Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
With the arrival of fall, thoughts turn to cool, crisp mornings, fields full of pumpkins, the smell of a crackling fire, and the taste of hot apple cider. This time of year often causes us to reflect on happy times. I always find it interesting how our senses ignite memories. Memories that take us back to a single, meaningful experience. The senses of smell and taste, in particular, tend to evoke the strongest memories for me. The smells of freshly cut hay and buckets of Dad’s ripened tomatoes, or the taste of Mom’s homemade Thanksgiving dressing. These smells and tastes take me right back to my childhood. It’s such a visceral experience. I think that’s one reason we enjoy the seasonal routines of planting gardens, visiting a pumpkin patch, or preparing and eating a holiday feast. The sights, smells and tastes associated with these activities bring back a familiar comfort.
So, here’s the thing. With the many signs of fall, including pumpkins appearing at the local farmers’ market, I remembered one of my favorite recipes: Spiced pumpkin chocolate chip muffins. I hope you’ll try this recipe and maybe even add it to your fall favorites. Enjoy!
Spiced Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins:
*Use organic ingredients when possible
Ingredients:
1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice
1 tablespoon curry
1/4 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
***************
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup pumpkin (half of a 1-pound can)
1/2 cup butter (1 stick), melted
2/3 cup chocolate chips
2 1/2 tablespoons of crystallized ginger chips
Method:
In a large bowl thoroughly mix the flour, sugar, spices, soda, baking powder, and salt.
In a separate bowl combine the eggs, pumpkin and butter; whisk until blended. Pour over the dry ingredients and fold in with a spatula until the dry ingredients are moistened. Stir in the chocolate and crystallized ginger chips. Spoon the batter into greased muffin cups. Bake in a 350 degree oven 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool on a rack or plate. Store in an airtight container and keep 1 or 2 days. Best if served warm.
YUM!
Oh my goodness!! Yum! Yum! Yum! Thank you for this amazing recipe!
Perfect for Autumn! 🍁🍂🌾
Thank you, Gail. 🎃🍁
These look yum!
pumpkin bread is one of my faves
Mine too! Thanks for visiting.
They do look scrumptious, Tonya, 🙂
Thank you, Judy. 🙂 They don’t last long at our house! 😉
I bet they don’t! 🙂
🙂
Looks yummy! I love this time of year.
Thanks, Deb. I do, too! 🙂🍁🍂
They look delicious
Thank you.
One hour before lunch, do you have ANY idea what you’re doing to me???
I’m sorry! 😇 Enjoy your day! 🙂
How can I? Now I’m going to be smelling pumpkin and cinnamon all day!
You know what this means…road trip! Stop at the orchard on the way home for some fresh apple cider and mulled spices.
😀 A road trip sounds like a great idea! I bet the orchard has pumpkins, too. 🙂
Actually, not. They’re a family run orchard (better than 100 years) that is almost exclusively apples. They do have some potatoes and peppers, but that’s about it. What I like most is that they do not pasturize their cider, means you have to drink it within a week (or let it ferment 😊), but it tastes so much better.
Wow! That’s wonderful they’re still in operation. I agree with you about the cider. It is better, especially when it starts getting a little fizzy. 🙂
Only a little fizzy? 🍾
Okay…you got me. A Lot fizzy! 😉🥂
Yummy, Tonya!!! Thank you so much for including this wonderful recipe! Cher xo
I hope you’ll try them! Thanks so much, Cher. 🙂
I certainly plan on it, Tonya! Thank you again!! Cher xo
I’d love to know what you think! Thanks, Cher.
I will certainly let you know!! 😊
Thanks, Cher. 🙂
Looks so delicious. Thank you for sharing😀
Thank you, Shivangi. The combination of spices is really warming. We love them! 🙂
