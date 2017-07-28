Friday Farm Favorites: There’s No Place Like Home

I’m truly grateful for this place…Green Hill Farm.  And, what I’ve come to realize is that no matter the challenges of living here, my love for this farm is constant and irreplaceable.  I love it for its enduring ability to lift my spirits, fill my heart, and give my life direction.  The very thought of it…is joyful.

 

I hope these photos of Green Hill Farm bring a bit of joy to your day.  Have a wonderful weekend! 🙂

 

 

  7. Tonya, I love your photos! They are so relaxing and I can easily see why you decided to take up this life style. Reading your blurb on yourself reminded me of a novel I recently read called My (not so) Perfect Life by Sophie Kinsella. You might enjoy it. 🙂

  8. Love all the photos! Amazing seeing different colored farm hen laid eggs! I could see the speckled egg! Also the photo of your calico cat stretching is so adorably cute. So nice!💕💕🐾🐾Thanks for the sights at your farm! 😚

    • I love all those different color eggs! It’s a joy each and every time I go to the henhouse to collect them. And, Clemmie Cat is definitely the diva around here! 😉🐱
      I’m so glad you enjoyed the pictures! Thank you, Garfield. 😊💛

  10. How can I fail to feel good after drifting through those pictures of your heavenly place. I wish you, and all at Green Hill Farm a wonderful weekend 💛

