Green Hill Farm in Bloom
Our garden has been really lovely this spring and summer. Actually, I think it’s the prettiest it’s ever looked. We designed and planted our flower beds around 2005, and every year they’ve filled in a little more. Of course, all the rain we had in April and May certainly helped to create such a colorful palette of blooms.
Have a great week!
Categories: Gardening, Photography, Green Hill Farm
Ah, the full flourish! So beautiful! What a beautiful place! 🙂
Thanks very much, Joey. It’s been so hot and dry lately that the garden has taken a bit of a downturn. Going through my photos was a nice opportunity to enjoy all the blooms again. 🙂
This bouquet of floral photos was a real treat for me, blue skies and all! 💐 Thank you, Tonya. xo 💞
I’m glad! Thank you, Robin. 🙂🌸
It was a breath of relaxing, refreshing air. Now, off to dreamland. . . 🏰 🌌
Beautiful shots!
Many thanks! 🙂
Gorgeous Flowers!
Thank you so much. 🙂
What a wonderful garden!
Gorgeous blooms Tonya!
wow……. so beautiful…….
Beautiful 🌺🌺
What a sumptuous floral feast …. just what I needed to start my day fresh as a daisy 🌼
