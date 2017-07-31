Green Hill Farm in Bloom

14 Comments

Our garden has been really lovely this spring and summer.  Actually, I think it’s the prettiest it’s ever looked.  We designed and planted our flower beds around 2005, and every year they’ve filled in a little more. Of course, all the rain we had in April and May certainly helped to create such a colorful palette of blooms.

Have a great week!

 

 

Categories: Gardening, Photography, Green Hill Farm

