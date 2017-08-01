Tuesday Tunes: The Concert
Last Tuesday, I mentioned that my friend, Rhonda and I were planning to see Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers in concert on Saturday. Well, we set off from Virginia early Saturday morning and arrived in Philadelphia that evening. It was a long drive and day, but it was worth it. The concert was fantastic, and we had so much fun! Here are a few pictures from the evening as well as the encore song. 🙂
Categories: music, Tuesday Tunes
Glad you both enjoyed the concert. That must have been a long day😊
Thanks, George. It was a long day. I think I’m still recovering! 😉
Awesome!
🙂
What a day! Thank you for sharing 😊
Glad you both had fun! 😉
