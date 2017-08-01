Tuesday Tunes: The Concert

6 Comments

 

Last Tuesday, I mentioned that my friend, Rhonda and I were planning to see Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers in concert on Saturday.  Well, we set off from Virginia early Saturday morning and arrived in Philadelphia that evening.  It was a long drive and day, but it was worth it.  The concert was fantastic, and we had so much fun! Here are a few pictures from the evening as well as the encore song.  🙂

 

 

 

 

 

Categories: music, Tuesday Tunes

Tagged as: , , , ,

6 Comments »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s