One More Reason to Love Italy

In May, Scott and I celebrated our 20th anniversary in Tuscany, specifically Cortona and Florence. We chose Italy, because it’s one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever visited, and the people are lovely and welcoming. From the breathtaking views of the Tuscan countryside to the art, culture, and history of its towns and cities, Italy offers so much. And, I haven’t even mentioned food or wine, yet!

Speaking of wine as well as the many reasons to love Italy, I want to share a recipe for an iconic Italian apéritif called The Spritz. The Spritz is prepared with Prosecco wine, a dash of bitter liqueur such as Aperol, a splash of club soda, and an orange wedge to garnish. We enjoyed this refreshing cocktail during our time in Florence and loved it. Its light and citrusy flavors make it a summertime favorite!

I hope you enjoy this traditional Italian apéritif as well as a few highlights from our time in Tuscany! 🙂

The Spritz

Ingredients:

One highball glass, white wine glass, or Champagne flute

3 ounces good quality Prosecco

1 1/4 to 2 ounces Aperol (An Italian apéritif made of bitter orange, gentian, rhubarb, and cinchona among other ingredients.)

1 ounce good quality club soda

Orange wedge to garnish

Preparation:

Fill a glass 1/4 full with ice cubes (enough to chill but not water it down). Pour in the Prosecco and then top with Aperol. Add the club soda. Stir gently until mixed. Add garnish.

Enjoy!

**If you plan to visit Italy in the future, we would highly recommend Ricardo Teresi at sunnytuscany.com. This tour group is knowledgable, experienced, and very friendly! They can help you plan your perfect visit, including walking food tours, art and history tours, winery visits/wine tasting, and so much more.

Also, if you’re looking for a memorable place to stay near Cortona, The Relais La Corte dei Papi is an original 17th century family dwelling that has been lovingly restored to create a hotel that caters for their guests’ every wish. It’s an oasis of tranquility and peace ideal for the traveler who appreciates exquisite Tuscan food in an elegant, charming countryside residence. Please contact David Papi at lacortedeipapi.com 🙂

*These photographs are the property of Tonya Rieley Hengerer and may NOT be used without permission. Thank you.