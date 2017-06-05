Home Is Where the Heart Is
I love to travel: experiencing different cultures, learning interesting things, and making new friends. However, after being away for awhile, I begin to look forward to spending time at home again. I long to see our sweet animals, and I miss the routine of Green Hill Farm.
Amidst the busyness and stress of our daily lives, the beauty before us is sometimes overlooked. Travel offers a break—it’s fun, it’s stimulating, and it opens our minds to different perspectives. But, perhaps the loveliest thing about it is its ability to re-focus our eyes, so we may once again, see and appreciate the simple things. And, feel a deep gratitude and love for home.
Have a wonderful week!
Categories: Green Hill Farm, Photography
very beautifully said farmgirl, the pets you have are so lovely to see upon..good photographs as well…home is where the heart is nevertheless…
Welcome and thank you for your lovely comment. 🙂
In the words of Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz… There’s no place like home..:)
Besides having great shoes, Dorothy was also very wise. Thanks, George. 🙂
Lol…it’s always about the shoes, isn’t it.
Yes! 😉 👠
I share your sentiments about home. I love to travel, but I love to go home, too.
Seeing your animals and gardens is always a happy treat for me! Have a great day! 🙂
That’s a wonderful compliment! Thank you, Joey. Enjoy your week! 🙂
Always loved your photos Tonya!
You’re so sweet! Thank you, Ritu.
I totally agree! It’s great to get away, I love to travel. But there’s nothing like home😊I just love your pics!!
Thanks so much, Jenny Marie. 🙂
And what a beautiful home filled with beauty and loving animals to come home to! I always love your photo compilations, they make me happy!
