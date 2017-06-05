Home Is Where the Heart Is

13 Comments

 

I love to travel:  experiencing different cultures, learning interesting things, and making new friends.  However, after being away for awhile, I begin to look forward to spending time at home again.  I long to see our sweet animals, and I miss the routine of Green Hill Farm.

Amidst the busyness and stress of our daily lives, the beauty before us is sometimes overlooked. Travel offers a break—it’s fun, it’s stimulating, and it opens our minds to different perspectives.  But, perhaps the loveliest thing about it is its ability to re-focus our eyes, so we may once again, see and appreciate the simple things.  And, feel a deep gratitude and love for home.

 

Have a wonderful week!

 

13 Comments »

