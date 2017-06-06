Tuesday Tunes: Life’s a Bowl of Cherries…..Not Really, but That’s Okay
Life isn’t perfect. It’s not supposed to be. It’s supposed to be REAL: a messy “learning lab” of experiences, mistakes, and practicing our ability to reflect on all of it—hopefully cultivating a positive outlook. An outlook that creates a meaningful, beautiful, and one-of-a-kind life. A life we can share by loving and uplifting others…..and, ultimately, ourselves.
So, here’s the thing: Life isn’t a picture-perfect bowl of cherries, but with the right perspective, we just may end up with a banana split. Yes, a messy dessert to be sure, especially with all of the gooey, melting, and sticky syrups, ice creams, sauces, and whipped cream; but, you know what? Those garnishes sure do make that banana a lot more interesting….and definitely worth enjoying!
After all, it’s the messy stuff in life that teaches us to be our best selves. And, let’s be real….being our best selves is truly the “cherry on top” of the banana split of life.
Categories: Inspiration, Tuesday Tunes
Got to be real …love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an irresistible metaphor for life … and so perfectly accurate! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Osyth. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Going through your post, I feel life is quite delicious! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so happy to hear it! Thank you. 🙂 🍒
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice post, Tonya! 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Kevin. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person