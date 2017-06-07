The Front Porch: Not a Place, But a State of Mind
If our old house could talk, I’m sure it would have lots to say, especially the front porch. Our home has been in my family for 105 years. Many folks, including great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, (great) aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends have passed the time of day in this simple but sacred space: talking and visiting, taking a rest after working in the fields or garden, enjoying a bit of cool air after a thunderstorm on a hot, sultry day, or just sitting—shelling peas into a colander.
As a child, I remember walking to Grandma’s house every morning in the summertime and finding her sweeping the front porch—something I do every morning now…..and always think of her. I have so many wonderful childhood memories of whiling away a Sunday afternoon practicing handstands and cartwheels in the front yard while family gathered and visited on the porch. Those Sundays were also comprised of sitting on the porch steps, listening to the grown-ups talking as Granddaddy Rieley rocked in the old, white (now black) rocking chair that Great-Granddaddy Rieley built. And, I especially remember looking forward to making homemade peach ice cream and Uncle Francis letting me turn the hand crank of the ice cream maker. But, I think my favorite memory of all is just sitting quietly, on any random summer evening with Grandma and Granddaddy, listening to the whip-poor-wills and crickets filling the night air with music.
These beloved childhood memories and the thought of music created by a “Cricket Band” reminded me of a children’s book my kindergarten students enjoyed having read to them at the end of their speech-language therapy sessions. It’s called Nicholas Cricket, and it’s written by Joyce Maxner. Ms. Maxner has degrees from Harvard University and Villanova University. As a poet, she has published in Tracks, Temple University’s literary magazine. I absolutely love her use of whimsical language as well as the rhythm and tempo of her writing. I also treasure how her words transport me, once again, into an 8-year-old girl porch sittin’ with her grandma and granddaddy, soaking up the simplicity and beauty of a summer evening in the country….entertained only by a concert of crickets.
Nicholas Cricket
Written by Joyce Maxner
Nicholas Cricket plays every night in the Bug-a-Wug Cricket Band.
Moonlight glows and summer wind blows,
rabbits come dancing on tip-tippy toes.
The music is just so grand!
Nicholas Cricket plays with all his might in the Bug-a-Wug Cricket Band.
Little Lake shines and Little Stream winds,
peep-peep-peepers come dancing through the vines.
The music is just so grand!
Nicholas Cricket is a banjo picker
in the Bug-a-Wug Cricket Band.
Crickets play fiddles and guitars with middles
curvy and round as a rantum riddle
and ducks come dancing
ducky-hey-ducky-diddle.
The music is just so grand!
In the blue blue night
when the moon is bright
underneath the leaves of summer,
if we’re quiet and quick
we can find Cricket Nick
and the washboard strummers
and slap-a-spoon drummers
and crick-crick-crickety kazoo hummers.
We can dance all night
’til the rosy dawn comes.
The music is just so grand!
Ladybugs strut and toads sashay,
moths and mantises wing their way,
while Nick and the crickets
just
play
and
play.
The music is just so grand!
Then all the Bug-a-Wugs grow sleepy and still
and go back with the moonlight under the hill.
Back to the trees the peepers pop,
back to the hollow the rabbits hop,
back to the willows the weary ducks waddle
and back to our beds our tired legs toddle
to dream as Little Stream
winds
its way
into tomorrow.
The music was just so grand!
The music was just so grand!
The music was
just
so
grand!
