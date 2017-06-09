Friday Farm Favorites: In the Moment
We have a large window over our stairwell that looks onto the garden and fields. One evening last week as I hurried down the stairs, I happened to glance out the window. This was my view. I started to walk on, because I had a bunch of things to do, but something encouraged me to pause and take another look. As I savored the peacefulness of the scene, appreciating all the lilies in bloom as well as the serenity of the sheep grazing in the green paddock with the backdrop of an imposing, blue mountain, I forgot why I was in such a hurry. Not only did I feel more relaxed, but I felt deeply thankful.
Wishing everyone an enjoyable weekend!
Wishing you exactly the same.
Thanks so much, David. 🌻
Wow what a view to see lush green trees and field what else you need 😇
You’re right. Simplicity and peacefulness…a winning combination to nourish the soul. Thank you. 😊
The luxuries of life which even the King’s don’t have. Which you have to see it everyday!
Have a wenderful weekend Tonya!
Thank you, Ritu. Enjoy the Bloggers’ Bash in London this weekend and best of luck! 🙂
Thank you so much Tonya! I am so excited, but rather nervous too!
Sending lots of positive thoughts and energy your way! Have a wonderful time!
Wonderful post, lovely view. I commend you on having the wisdom to stop and gaze. So much to do, so many, many things to do every day! Those small moments of appreciation are to be relished. They remind us why we do the things 🙂
Thanks very much. 🙂 You make such a great point, Joey. Those small moments really make a difference in our perspectives. I felt completely recalibrated after gazing at that endearing view.
yep, that’s a nice view. hoping you and farm dude have a wonderful weekend.
Thank you so much, Jim. I hope you’re feeling better. 😊🌻
what a view! Sometimes we all need to remember to pause and reflect.
Thank you! I agree. Pausing and reflecting is usually time well spent.
We ALL need to remember and pause to enjoy what’s around us. So lovely Tonya!
