Friday Farm Favorites: In the Moment

19 Comments

We have a large window over our stairwell that looks onto the garden and fields.  One evening last week as I hurried down the stairs, I happened to glance out the window.  This was my view.  I started to walk on, because I had a bunch of things to do, but something encouraged me to pause and take another look.  As I savored the peacefulness of the scene, appreciating all the lilies in bloom as well as the serenity of the sheep grazing in the green paddock with the backdrop of an imposing, blue mountain, I forgot why I was in such a hurry. Not only did I feel more relaxed, but I felt deeply thankful.

 

Wishing everyone an enjoyable weekend!

 

Categories: Friday Farm Favorites, Green Hill Farm, Reflections on Farm Life, Sheep Keeping

Tagged as: , , , ,

19 Comments »

  4. Wonderful post, lovely view. I commend you on having the wisdom to stop and gaze. So much to do, so many, many things to do every day! Those small moments of appreciation are to be relished. They remind us why we do the things 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s