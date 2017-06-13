Tuesday Tunes: Patience….At least It’s a Virtue

Blue Ridge Parkway–Meadows of Dan, Virginia

 

“Faith is not simply a patience that passively suffers until the storm is past.  Rather, it is a spirit that bears things–with resignations, yes, but above all, with blazing, serene hope.”

~Corazon Aquino

 

Last week, Farmguy forgot the laptop  he uses for work, and since we live 45 minutes away from his office, I offered to meet him half way with it. While driving and listening to the radio, I heard the song, “Patience” by Guns N’ Roses.  I hadn’t heard it in years.  It was released in 1989—the year I graduated from high school and started college.  So, lots of memories.  I wasn’t a huge fan of Guns N’ Roses at the time, after all, Axl Rose, the band’s lead vocalist isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.  However, I liked a few of their songs, especially this one. I love the whistling and beautiful notes created by the three acoustic guitars in this melodic ballad. Anyway, it’s the inspiration for this Tuesday Tunes post. I hope you enjoy it!

 

 

“Patience”

by Tonya R. Hengerer

 

Paying great

Attention to

Time—Calmly waiting while

Individual minutes last…

Endlessly.  And, understanding there’s

No way of increasing the speed of the moment.

Counting, counting, counting………

Enduring.

 

 

 

  6. Enduring. Oh the enduring! Will it ever be my turn? Will we ever get around this road construction? I am a patient person, at least, when I compare myself to others it seems, but my patience has been tested MUCH this week and it’s only Tuesday! Oy!
    I’ve always liked Guns n’ Roses. Love this song 🙂

