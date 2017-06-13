Tuesday Tunes: Patience….At least It’s a Virtue
Blue Ridge Parkway–Meadows of Dan, Virginia
“Faith is not simply a patience that passively suffers until the storm is past. Rather, it is a spirit that bears things–with resignations, yes, but above all, with blazing, serene hope.”
~Corazon Aquino
Last week, Farmguy forgot the laptop he uses for work, and since we live 45 minutes away from his office, I offered to meet him half way with it. While driving and listening to the radio, I heard the song, “Patience” by Guns N’ Roses. I hadn’t heard it in years. It was released in 1989—the year I graduated from high school and started college. So, lots of memories. I wasn’t a huge fan of Guns N’ Roses at the time, after all, Axl Rose, the band’s lead vocalist isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. However, I liked a few of their songs, especially this one. I love the whistling and beautiful notes created by the three acoustic guitars in this melodic ballad. Anyway, it’s the inspiration for this Tuesday Tunes post. I hope you enjoy it!
“Patience”
by Tonya R. Hengerer
Paying great
Attention to
Time—Calmly waiting while
Individual minutes last…
Endlessly. And, understanding there’s
No way of increasing the speed of the moment.
Counting, counting, counting………
Enduring.
Wonderful Tonya xxx
Thank you, Ritu. 🙂
Reblogged this on WilliWash.
Thanks for sharing!
Such an honest take on the virtue that is patience and the fortitude it takes to exercise it!
Thanks so much, Osyth. Patience does take a lot of fortitude at times. 🙂
Liked the poem in praise of the most underestimated of all virtues!
Thank you very much. I’m so glad you liked it! 😊
nice views! who’s that young brunette? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Jim. We feel fortunate to live so close to the beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway. The brunette? Oh, some gal who photobombed my pic of the mountains. 😉
Hope you’re feeling better! 🙂
Enduring. Oh the enduring! Will it ever be my turn? Will we ever get around this road construction? I am a patient person, at least, when I compare myself to others it seems, but my patience has been tested MUCH this week and it’s only Tuesday! Oy!
I’ve always liked Guns n’ Roses. Love this song 🙂
Beautiful.
