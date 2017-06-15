Creative Cuisine, Cool Cocktails, and Chickens…Could There Be a Better Combination?
A while ago, friend and fellow blogger, Melody of Meals With Mel visited Virginia and Green Hill Farm with her husband, Doug. Melody is a fantastic cook with a flair for Southwestern cuisine. And, she recently showcased a number of healthy and delicious salads that are perfect for dining al fresco this summer. If you’re wondering what to cook for dinner this evening, be sure to visit Mel for lots of wonderful ideas!
During our visit, Melody told me about a fun and whimsical blog called, Drinking with Chickens. I knew I would love it based on the name alone. Drinking With Chickens features cool cocktails using fresh herbs and flowers from the author’s lovely and inspiring garden….and, of course, there are lots of cute and curious chickens running around everywhere. This blog has beautiful photography and wonderful, creative cocktail recipes—plus a good dose of chicken humor.
So, with summer almost here, you may want to check out these two very original blogs before your next cocktail or dinner party. Happy Blogging! 🙂
Categories: Chicken Keeping, Gardening, Photography, Recipes
Thanks for the recommendations Tonya!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure! These are fabulous blogs that are definitely worth sharing. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see the chickens were posing so they could have a free hand out
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah….you know how they are! 😉🐓
LikeLike
Sounds right up my street, going over to both blogs now, thanks! xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome! Enjoy! 🙂
LikeLike
Ooh! I do so appreciate the referral to light cooking for hot days! Thanks! Drinking with Chickens is a super title.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so glad! Melody’s blog is great! And, I think you’ll enjoy Drinking with Chickens as well. The author’s writing reminds me a bit of yours. She’s really funny! 🙂
Happy Weekend!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH that’s very kind, thanks 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Oh how wonderful you got to meet Mel! I follow her blog too but miss seeing her posting as of late. I hope she’s well, she looks happy though!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mel is such a sweet person, and Farmguy and I really enjoyed our visit with them! We hope to visit with them in Texas sometime.
Melody has such a gift for creative cooking! I always enjoy her posts, too. 🙂
LikeLike
Oooh thank you! I have been meaning to visit Melody for a while and I am now hopping straight over their and Drinks with Chickens … really – if I don’t I will have a lifetime of regret and self-abuse!! 🐓🍸🐔🐥🥂🍷
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol! They’re both terrific blogs. Thanks, Osyth. Enjoy! 🙂🐓🥂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just love those chickens – thanks for the directions!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re most welcome! Thanks for visiting. 🙂
LikeLike
Thanks for the suggestions, Tonya..:)
LikeLike