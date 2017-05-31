Learning To Fly…

View from Cortona

Tuscany, Italy

May 2017

 

 

 

“Only when we are no longer afraid do we begin to live.”

~Dorothy Thompson

 

“Heroes take journeys, confront dragons, and discover the treasure of their true selves.”

~Carol Pearson

 

“When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.”

~Lao-tzu

 

