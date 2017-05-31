Learning To Fly…
View from Cortona
Tuscany, Italy
May 2017
“Only when we are no longer afraid do we begin to live.”
~Dorothy Thompson
“Heroes take journeys, confront dragons, and discover the treasure of their true selves.”
~Carol Pearson
“When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.”
~Lao-tzu
Categories: Inspiration, music
Hi. I just nominated you for the Versatile Blogger Award x
That is very kind! Thank you. 😊
This is wonderful.
Thank you.
Beautiful 🙂
Thanks so much, Prajakta. 🌻
Beautiful!
Many thanks! 🙂
