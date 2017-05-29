A heartfelt thank you to George, author of the blog The Off Key Off Life for sharing the story of Bedford, Virginia, The Bedford Boys, and the long-awaited D-Day Memorial. As an American, but also as a resident of Bedford County, I appreciate his moving account of the young men from this farming community who sacrificed their lives on June 6, 1944. Bedford is my hometown. I live about 15 minutes from the D-Day Memorial and can vividly remember my grandparents sharing the sadness and devastation of that “black day,” as they called it. I remember Grandma Rieley recounting her memories of attending school as well as going to dances with a number of these young men. All I can say is this, the looks on my grandparents’ faces and tone of their voices when remembering that day certainly left an impression on me.

I have also read the book, The Bedford Boys and would highly recommend it.

Happy Memorial Day!