Berry and Red Wine Sorbet

A wonderful combination of berries and red wine, this easy and elegant sorbet has aromas and flavors of blackberry cobbler and strawberry preserves.  So refreshing, it’s the perfect light ending to any holiday meal. Plus, it’s a great way to use up leftover wine. 😉

 

Berry and Red Wine Sorbet:

*Use organic ingredients whenever possible.

Makes: 12 Servings

Makes:  6 Cups

Prep: 20 minutes

Stand: About 1 Hour

Freeze: Overnight

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh strawberries, chopped

1 pound fresh blackberries

2 cups sugar

1 1/4 cups dry red wine

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 1-inch piece fresh ginger, sliced

1 teaspoon good quality vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

Whipped cream

Black pepper (optional)

Ground cinnamon (optional)

Method:

–In a large saucepan combine the first eight ingredients (through the salt).  Cook and stir over medium-high heat until fruit softens and sugar is dissolved.

–Remove from heat; let mixture cool to room temperature.  Remove ginger slices; discard.

–Working in batches, transfer wine mixture to a blender.  Cover and blend until smooth.  Strain wine mixture to remove seeds. Transfer blended (seed free) mixture to a 13 x 9-inch dish or pan.  Cover and freeze overnight.

–When ready to serve, scoop sorbet into wine glasses.  Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with black pepper or cinnamon, if desired.

Nutrition Facts: (Red Wine Sorbet)

Per serving: 208 kcal, 3 g fat, 8 mg chol., 102 mg sodium, 41 g carb., 3 g fiber, 38 g sugar, 1 g protein.

 

Enjoy!

