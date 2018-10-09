Tuesday Tunes: Caledonia

Scotland 2012

 

Every day, I walk/run on the dreadmill–I mean treadmill and listen to all kinds of music; however, lately, I’ve been listening to Pandora’s 80’s station. And, the song, “In the Big Country” by the Scottish rock band, Big Country kept popping up.  I liked it, especially the bagpipes, so here it is along with some of my favorite quotes by Scottish novelist and poet, Robert Louis Stevenson. 🙂

 

“Make the most of the best and the least of the worst.”

 

“You can give without loving, but you can never love without giving.”

 

“Wine is bottled poetry.”

 

“Quiet minds cannot be perplexed or frightened but go on in fortune or misfortune at their own private pace, like a clock during a thunderstorm.”

 

“The saints are the sinners who keep on trying.”

 

 

Wishing everyone a beautiful day!

 

*Many thanks to friend and talented photographer, Doug Frassa for his lovely photographs.

  2. Love the pics and quotes! My family has strong Scottish roots, and I’m sad to not have visited yet. Your pictures sure stir the desire even more. Music I love when I’m thinking of Scotland is the Piano Guys video of “Fight Song-Amazing Grace”, filmed in Scotland … bagpipes included! Inspiring post.

    • How kind! Many thanks for visiting. You would love Scotland. It’s one of my favorites! Edinburgh is a fantastic city as well with so much wonderful history, architecture, art, and restaurants. It’s also a great walking city—you can get almost anywhere on foot.
      I’ll check out the song you mentioned. 🙂

