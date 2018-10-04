The Weekly Bleat: Throwback Thursday
Farmgirl and Kittens
Circa 1977
Two things I absolutely loved about growing up in the countryside on Green Hill Farm: my grandparents…and, a never-ending supply of barn cats and stray dogs. 😉
Happy Thursday!
Oha My god great, such pictures always makes pensive almost in every situation,!!! It stays that well,!!!!! Thank you so much for
All the Best. with friendly greetings
Thank you. 🙂
Thank you. 🙂Thank 🙂Thank you. 🙂
Idyllic!!
🙂❤️
These are great pictures! 💕
Thanks so much, Lisa. 🙂
I loved your photos. You looked so sweet. Guess I identify more with your grandparents there, since our youngest grandson is 18.
How kind! Thank you, Anne. I loved spending time with my grandparents. The first thing I did every morning in the summertime as a child was get up, dressed, and go to Grandma’s.
Great photos! Sounds like you had a wonderful childhood! 🙂
Many thanks, Sam. Nothing is perfect, but I was fortunate in many ways. 🙂
Such joy! ❤
Loving an animal is always a joyful endeavor for me. Living on a farm has been a highlight of my life. ❤️
love love love this!!
Thank you, Michele. Happy memories. 💛
