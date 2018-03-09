Friday Farm Favorites: DaVero Farms & Winery
DaVero Farms & Winery
Healdsburg, California
March 2018
Farmguy and I are in California this week. Our visit is a combination of wine field trip and birthday celebration. But, before we were able to have a glass of something sparkling to celebrate Farmguy’s special day, we met some very charming representatives of DaVero Farms & Winery.
DaVero Farms & Winery is a biodynamic family farm producing small lots of exceptional Italian wine and olive oil in the Dry Creek Valley. Their motto is “Grow what belongs here. Be Patient.”
Categories: Animals, Chicken Keeping, Friday Farm Favorites, Gardening, Nature, Photography, Reflections on Farm Life, Travel, Wine
Happy birthday Farmguy!!🎁🥂🎂blessings to you both😃💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
How lovely! Thank you so much, Garfield. I’ll share your birthday wishes with Farmguy. 🙂💗🎉
LikeLike
Love the motto 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do, too!
Thank you for visiting. 🙂🌻
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw! Happy birthday Farmguy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ritu. I’ll pass on your kind message!
LikeLike