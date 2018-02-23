Friday Farm Favorites: Up, Up, Up…
Daffodils!
Green Hill Farm 2018
I love this time of year as winter starts thinking about transitioning to spring. The days are warming up, the daffodils are coming up, the pastures are greening up…and my mood starts lifting up. I know we’re not completely done with winter, yet. But, I sure am grateful for this wonderfully warm weather. And, since it was so beautiful yesterday, I decided to take a little stroll around Green Hill Farm to see how the sheep and chickens were enjoying the sunshine and blue skies as well. Here are some of the highlights. 🙂
Have a wonderful weekend!
Categories: Chicken Keeping, Friday Farm Favorites, Green Hill Farm, Photography, Sheep Keeping
a very interesting post written by a pretty farm-woman!
have a wonderful w.e.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m happy you enjoyed it, Antonio! Thank you for visiting. Enjoy your weekend!
LikeLike
Thank for the serene post and beautiful photographs. have a lovely weekend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Holly. You, too!
LikeLike
Thank you , I hope to. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful photos Tonya! Happy weekend!!!!
LikeLike