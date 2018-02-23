Friday Farm Favorites: Up, Up, Up…

6 Comments

Daffodils!

Green Hill Farm 2018

 

I love this time of year as winter starts thinking about transitioning to spring.  The days are warming up, the daffodils are coming up, the pastures are greening up…and my mood starts lifting up.  I know we’re not completely done with winter, yet.  But, I sure am grateful for this wonderfully warm weather.  And, since it was so beautiful yesterday, I decided to take a little stroll around Green Hill Farm to see how the sheep and chickens were enjoying the sunshine and blue skies as well. Here are some of the highlights.  🙂

 

Have a wonderful weekend!

Categories: Chicken Keeping, Friday Farm Favorites, Green Hill Farm, Photography, Sheep Keeping

Tagged as: , , , , ,

6 Comments »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s