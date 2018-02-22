The Weekly Bleat: Speaking Through Art

As someone who has worked with children who have a diagnosis of autism, I was especially moved and inspired by Blake Henkel’s story.  Blake is a young man from High Point, North Carolina.  While he has limited communication due to an autism diagnosis, he expresses himself beautifully and powerfully through his artwork.  Not only does Blake Henkel enjoy painting, but he is also a prolific and successful artist.  I hope you’ll take a few minutes to listen to his story, appreciate his lovely, vibrant art…and be inspired. 🙂

See Henkel’s story in this edition of Roy’s Folks.  The link is below. 

 

http://myfox8.com/2018/01/24/local-man-with-autism-a-prolific-painter/

  1. Tonya, I have shared this with my third daughter who works with Autistic and Learning Disability Adults and is also taking a Foundation Art Course prior to her degree in Illustration in Britain. My stepson also works with Autistic (young) adults in Massachusetts and I will draw it to his attention to. I would value a conversation with you some time about your work. There seem to be very different attitudes and methods either side of the Atlantic but it may only be Massachusetts (where Jacques is based) … anyway, this is incredible and I thank you for it.

    • I’m so happy you shared Blake Henkel’s story. And, I would be glad to talk with you about my experiences working with children in special education. You are right. There are many philosophies and methods regarding best learning practices. Thank you, Osyth, and best wishes to your daughter and stepson in their careers. I hope they find their work as rewarding as I do. 🙂

      • My daughter says it is the best decision she ever made and hopes to become an art therapist, my stepson struggles more with what seems to be a very different approach. In truth I do not see his heart in supporting in the way hers is. We are all different 😊

