Tuesday Tunes: Good Vibrations
I don’t know what it’s like where you live, but it’s 75 degrees F. and sunny here. And, it feels a lot like springtime. So, I thought this lovely artwork and upbeat tune would go well with the sunshine and warm breezes we’re enjoying today…and, hopefully, raise your vibration. 😉
Edward Hopper
American, 1882–1967
Ground Swell
1939
Oil on canvas
National Gallery of Art
Washington, D.C.
If you want to find the secrets of the universe,
think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration.”
~Nikola Tesla; inventor & physicist
“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
~Philippians 4:8; KJV
“For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he…”
~Proverbs 23:7; KJV
Categories: Art, Inspiration, music, Tuesday Tunes
It’s been in the 70s recently but now heading down into upper 50s-60s. A lot of trees in bloom but now we are getting some cooler temps which seem more in line with Winter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve only had a few warm days this winter. I think the rest of the week is supposed to be in the upper 60s/lower 70s and rainy. My spring bulbs are starting to come up! Thanks for visiting. 🙂🌱
LikeLiked by 1 person
We could use more rainy here. Many have a shower this week. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s been dry here until recently. We had a lot of rain last week. Our farm was too muddy to use the tractor; however, it’s drying out a little with the sunshine. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
We almost hit 70 a couple weeks ago and painted our house! It got down to 10 degrees last night and hovering in the 30s now. Thanks for the balmy picture and beachy music to warm me up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s so great to get something accomplished on one of these warm days. It makes me feel like I’m getting ahead! 🙂 We were able to gather the sheep last Sunday and administer vaccinations, etc. It was so nice to be out in the sunshine with our woollies. 🙂
Brrr! 70 to 30…it’s been like that here all winter. At least your house looks pretty. Stay warm! Thanks, Kathryn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So very lovely, Tonya! I love Hopper, and these few spring days in February.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love Hopper as well…always been a fan. And, these warm days have really lifted my spirits. They’re such a treat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂☀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
The temps have been up and down here but spring definitely feels like it’s around the corner!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree! It was sunny again today, and the birds were chirping away. Spring is definitely around the corner!
LikeLike
Oh I love Hopper’s work, Tonya! Ah, it was 65 degrees here in Chicago yesterday, and today’s high is half of that! I’m not sure how to dress from one day to the next! LOL I hope you have a lovely day, regardless of the weather, Tonya! Cher xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Cher. You’re right—this weather makes it very difficult to plan a seasonal wardrobe. Stay warm! 🙂
LikeLike