Tuesday Tunes: Good Vibrations

14 Comments

I don’t know what it’s like where you live, but it’s 75 degrees F. and sunny here.  And, it feels a lot like springtime.  So, I thought this lovely artwork and upbeat tune would go well with the sunshine and warm breezes we’re enjoying today…and, hopefully, raise your vibration. 😉

 

Edward Hopper

American, 1882–1967

Ground Swell

1939

Oil on canvas

National Gallery of Art

Washington, D.C.

 

If you want to find the secrets of the universe,

think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration.”

~Nikola Tesla; inventor & physicist

 

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

~Philippians 4:8; KJV

 

 

“For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he…”

~Proverbs 23:7; KJV

 

 

Categories: Art, Inspiration, music, Tuesday Tunes

Tagged as: , , , ,

14 Comments »

    • It’s so great to get something accomplished on one of these warm days. It makes me feel like I’m getting ahead! 🙂 We were able to gather the sheep last Sunday and administer vaccinations, etc. It was so nice to be out in the sunshine with our woollies. 🙂

      Brrr! 70 to 30…it’s been like that here all winter. At least your house looks pretty. Stay warm! Thanks, Kathryn.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

  5. Oh I love Hopper’s work, Tonya! Ah, it was 65 degrees here in Chicago yesterday, and today’s high is half of that! I’m not sure how to dress from one day to the next! LOL I hope you have a lovely day, regardless of the weather, Tonya! Cher xo

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s