Painting Inspiration
I’ve been taking art classes on and off for a couple of years. And, I really enjoy painting from my own photographs; however, my art teacher as well as others have suggested that I also paint the old masters (e.g. Claude Monet) and other works of art that I admire. These art studies are for educational purposes only and allow a beginning artist to learn technique and style. So, I thought I’d share a couple of paintings I’ve recently completed as studies.
The first painting is after U.K. artist, Paul Wright. While visiting a gallery in Stow-on-the-Wold, England in 2014, I saw his beautiful painting of a sky and field. I loved its energy, movement, light, and vibrant color. Although I’ve looked everywhere online for it, I can’t seem to locate the title. For the purposes of this post, I will refer to Paul Wright’s painting as “Heaven and Earth.” The second painting is after French artist, Claude Monet. It’s titled, “Bateaux devant les falaises de Pourville” and was painted in 1882.
“Heaven and Earth” (photograph)
by Paul Wright
“Heaven and Earth”
by Tonya R. Hengerer, after Paul Wright
“Bateaux devant les falaises de Pourville,” 1882 (post card)
by Claude Monet
“Bateaux devant les falaises de Pourville”
by Tonya R. Hengerer, after Claude Monet
I thought I’d include this interesting article on how copying other people’s art (for educational purposes only, giving the artist in question full credit) can boost creativity. And, as always, a special thank you to my wonderful and patient art teacher, Janet Wimmer. 🙂
https://www.artsy.net/article/artsy-editorial-copying-peoples-art-boost-creativity
Have a great weekend!
I think you are progressing well on art. I first recollect stumbling across your posts because of your art. I minored in art history and I loved how you painted art and gave credit to the masters. Huge follower of impressionist artists…Paul Wright…Monet…etc. bring back good memories of my Art History professors though I cannot even paint for nuts!! 🤣
Thank you very much, Garfield. I’m so happy we connected! And, I’m really enjoying painting. I love Paul Wright and seem to be drawn to Impressionistic art as well. I’m glad my post brought back good memories. Thanks again for stopping by. Happy Weekend! 🙂
I love the vibrancy of the colors in that first one! I think it would be great fun to take painting classes, I haven’t painted anything but walls and the outside of the house since high school art, lol.
Paul Wright’s artwork definitely has vibrant colors, especially his portraits. I think you would enjoy taking painting classes, Kathryn. I have a feeling you’re very creative. 🙂
These are gorgeous! The vibrant colors are beautiful. I love the shapes and depth of each of them.. You are a very gifted artist.
Thank you for your kind comment, Lisa. These paintings by Paul Wright and Claude Monet were such an inspiration. 🙂
