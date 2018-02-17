Painting Inspiration

I’ve been taking art classes on and off for a couple of years. And, I really enjoy painting from my own photographs; however, my art teacher as well as others have suggested that I also paint the old masters (e.g. Claude Monet) and other works of art that I admire.  These art studies are for educational purposes only and allow a beginning artist to learn technique and style.  So, I thought I’d share a couple of paintings I’ve recently completed as studies.

The first painting is after U.K. artist, Paul Wright.  While visiting a gallery in Stow-on-the-Wold, England in 2014, I saw his beautiful painting of a sky and field.  I loved its energy, movement, light, and vibrant color. Although I’ve looked everywhere online for it, I can’t seem to locate the title.  For the purposes of this post, I will refer to Paul Wright’s painting as “Heaven and Earth.” The second painting is after French artist, Claude Monet.  It’s titled, “Bateaux devant les falaises de Pourville” and was painted in 1882.

 

“Heaven and Earth” (photograph)

by Paul Wright

 

“Heaven and Earth”

by Tonya R. Hengerer, after Paul Wright

 

“Bateaux devant les falaises de Pourville,” 1882 (post card)

by Claude Monet

 

“Bateaux devant les falaises de Pourville”

by Tonya R. Hengerer, after Claude Monet

 

I thought I’d include this interesting article on how copying other people’s art (for educational purposes only, giving the artist in question full credit) can boost creativity.  And, as always, a special thank you to my wonderful and patient art teacher, Janet Wimmer. 🙂

 

https://www.artsy.net/article/artsy-editorial-copying-peoples-art-boost-creativity

 

Have a great weekend!

 

 

  1. I think you are progressing well on art. I first recollect stumbling across your posts because of your art. I minored in art history and I loved how you painted art and gave credit to the masters. Huge follower of impressionist artists…Paul Wright…Monet…etc. bring back good memories of my Art History professors though I cannot even paint for nuts!! 🤣

