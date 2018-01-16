Tuesday Tunes: In the Valley
“Simple Gifts”
written by Elder Joseph
‘Tis the gift to be simple, ’tis the gift to be free
‘Tis the gift to come down where we ought to be,
And when we find ourselves in the place just right,
‘Twill be in the valley of love and delight.
When true simplicity is gained,
To bow and to bend we shan’t be ashamed,
To turn, turn will be our delight,
Till by turning, turning we come ’round right.
Originally, a Shaker hymn, this music was mostly unknown outside Shaker communities until Aaron Copland composed its melody for the score of Martha Graham’s ballet, “Appalachian Spring” which premiered in 1944. Copland was awarded the 1945 Pulitzer Prize for Music for his achievement; however, when he began his award winning ballet score in 1942, he couldn’t have foreseen that it would become one of the most inspiring and symbolic works of the century.
Absolutely beautiful!!
Thank you very much. I’m happy you enjoyed the post!
I always do!
That’s really kind! Thank you. 😊
hey! where’s your snow? I only see two pics with snow.
The snow is on its way! We’re supposed to get 1-3 inches in our area—starting tonight. ❄️
Tonya the images are Amazing.
Your farm looks Gorgeous.
Shiva
A heartfelt thank you, Shiva. 🌻💛
You are Welcome Tonya
💞🌷
Your pictures provide some sort of calmness, but then such places are meant to do so 🙂
Thank you for such a lovely compliment, Alok. Enjoy your day! 🙂
How absolutely beautiful, Tonya. 🙂
Thank you so much, Judy. 🙂🐏
Thank you for bringing a smile to my face with your gorgeous photos. 🙂 x
You’re sweet and most welcome, Judy. 😊 xo
What a beautiful post. And I love the photographs!
That is so generous of you to say! Many, many thanks. 🙂🌻
Truly lovely pictures. A nice reminder that not all of winter is bleak.
Thank you very much. 🙂
Beautiful job sharing the unique beauty, peace and serenity of farm life!
I really appreciate your kind words. Thank you. 🙂
Beautiful photos again. 🙂
Thanks a bunch, Deborah. 😊💛
I’m so glad I don’t have to pick a favorite from your photos. They are fantastic. Appalachian Spring is one of my favorite compositions. When I read the words of Simple Gifts, I could hear the music playing in my head.
What a wonderful compliment! Thank you, Anne. I’m delighted you enjoyed the photos! 💗
Always beautiful pictures, always. I most enjoyed the tune today though. I needed that reminder of gratitude ❤ Perfect selection for me today. I know this piece very well, though not as well as my husband who has played it and conducted it through all the crescendos! lol
I’m glad you enjoyed the post! Thank you, Joey. 🙂
Beautiful.
Beautiful music and pictures to accompany it. The tune has also been adapted as a hymn by Sydney Carter – as Lord of the Dance, in 1963. But I don’t think he foresaw the abomination that would be Michael Flatley’s dance troupe of the same name 😉
Thanks for listening.
Thank you, Clive. I didn’t know about Carter’s hymn. Thanks for sharing. 🙂
Thank you.
you need to publish a book featuring your photos-they are so beautiful-what an especially sweet life. and that song is one of my very favorites!
Thank you so much for your kind encouragement, Michele. It means a lot. I love taking photos of our farm and animals, and a book sounds like a great idea. Thank you. 🙂
