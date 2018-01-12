Friday Farm Favorites: Hamish Humor

Hamish in the corral on shearing day.

 

This is Hamish, one of Green Hill Farm’s most entertaining and beloved sheep…just after he’s been sheared:

“OMG Farm girl!!  WHAT HAPPENED to my ear?!”

“No worries, Hamish.  It’s still there—just tucked behind your right horn.”  😉

 

Have a great weekend!

    • Hamish is such a ham and LOVES lots of attention, especially if that form of attention is a grain treat! 🙂 Hamish is a Scottish Blackface sheep. Both ewes and rams have horns. Hamish is a wether, so his horns aren’t quite as impressive as a ram. Thanks for stopping by!

