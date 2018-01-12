Friday Farm Favorites: Hamish Humor
Hamish in the corral on shearing day.
This is Hamish, one of Green Hill Farm’s most entertaining and beloved sheep…just after he’s been sheared:
“OMG Farm girl!! WHAT HAPPENED to my ear?!”
“No worries, Hamish. It’s still there—just tucked behind your right horn.” 😉
Have a great weekend!
They are so sweet and funny. 😘
Thanks, Holly. I agree! 🌻🐏💛
🐏💛
Hey Hamish!
🙂🐏xo
Hi Hamish. So nice to meet you! Love the horns
Hamish is such a ham and LOVES lots of attention, especially if that form of attention is a grain treat! 🙂 Hamish is a Scottish Blackface sheep. Both ewes and rams have horns. Hamish is a wether, so his horns aren’t quite as impressive as a ram. Thanks for stopping by!
