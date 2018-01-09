Tuesday Tunes: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Alison Krauss is one of my favorite bluegrass artists, and most everyone is familiar with the fabulous Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin.  Happily, I just discovered their Grammy-award winning collaboration that was released in 2007, and it’s really wonderful.  The first song, “Your Long Journey” was written by Rosa Lee and Doc Watson and first released in 1963 by The Watson Family. I’m leading with this song, because although it’s beautiful and so very moving…it’s also sad.  The second song, “Fortune Teller,” was written by Allen Toussaint and first recorded in 1962 by Benny Spellman, in 1966 by The Rolling Stones, and in 1970 by The Who. This tune is fun, upbeat, and with Robert Plant leading the vocals, it’s oh, so Zeppelinesque….I absolutely LOVED it!  And, I hope you will, too.

 

Happy Tuesday!!

 

 

  5. I didn’t know either of these songs … The Long Journey is so piquant in it’s touch and strikes a particular chord with me this week. The other is just vintage – that voice …. takes me straight back to school and saving up my pocket money so I could go and see ‘The Song Remains the Same’ at the cinema. Thank you Tonya. …. my day has started perfectly ❤️

