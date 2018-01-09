Tuesday Tunes: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Alison Krauss is one of my favorite bluegrass artists, and most everyone is familiar with the fabulous Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin. Happily, I just discovered their Grammy-award winning collaboration that was released in 2007, and it’s really wonderful. The first song, “Your Long Journey” was written by Rosa Lee and Doc Watson and first released in 1963 by The Watson Family. I’m leading with this song, because although it’s beautiful and so very moving…it’s also sad. The second song, “Fortune Teller,” was written by Allen Toussaint and first recorded in 1962 by Benny Spellman, in 1966 by The Rolling Stones, and in 1970 by The Who. This tune is fun, upbeat, and with Robert Plant leading the vocals, it’s oh, so Zeppelinesque….I absolutely LOVED it! And, I hope you will, too.
Happy Tuesday!!
Categories: Photography, music, Tuesday Tunes
I’ve heard some of their duets – Stairway to Heaven for one – but can’t get your audio link to work in this post. Help!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe try to reload the webpage. Also, it could have something to do with internet speed…it may take a few seconds for it to buffer. Thanks, Catterel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No problem – I looked the two songs up on Google (and a few others – being a longtime fan!).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, good! I’m happy you were able to listen to the songs. 🙂
LikeLike
I’ve long enjoyed The Long Journey song but now I know the name, thank you Fourth Generation Farmgirl…farm on! Fellow farm lover, Whole Family Wellness / OurFarmStay
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re most welcome. Happy to help! Thanks for visiting. 🙂🐏🐓
LikeLike
One of my favorite albums!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s really fantastic…start to finish! Thanks for stopping by. 🙂
LikeLike
Pleased you found this great CD. I purchased it about nine years and later uploaded it to my iTunes account. It’s part of my songs shuffle when I’m working out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So am I! I love Alison Krauss and Robert Plant. Finding their album was like discovering treasure! 🙂
LikeLike
I didn’t know either of these songs … The Long Journey is so piquant in it’s touch and strikes a particular chord with me this week. The other is just vintage – that voice …. takes me straight back to school and saving up my pocket money so I could go and see ‘The Song Remains the Same’ at the cinema. Thank you Tonya. …. my day has started perfectly ❤️
LikeLike
Happy Tuesday Tonya. I had not heard of this collaboration before, but it works really well! 🙂
LikeLike