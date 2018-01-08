Winter Grapefruit and Avocado Salad

When I first saw the recipe for this colorful winter salad in the cookbook, Southern My Way–Simple Recipes, Fresh Flavors by Gena Knox, I knew I had to make it.  Mainly, because it looked so healthy, but also, because it contained many of my favorite foods and spices—avocados, citrus fruit, basil, and ginger. Plus, it’s nice to enjoy food fare that’s a little lighter, especially after all of the indulgences around the holidays.  This refreshing salad makes a nice starter to a winter meal.  And, if you add shrimp or crab, it becomes a light but satisfying lunch (or dinner).

 

Winter Grapefruit and Avocado Salad

*Use organic ingredients when possible

Prep Time 10 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Salad

2 pink grapefruits or oranges (or one of each)

2 ripe but firm avocados

1/3 cup torn basil leaves

1 head buttercrunch or bibb lettuce, torn into large pieces

Dressing (I have to say, this cookbook has the BEST dressings.)

2 tablespoons minced shallots

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

2 tablespoons good quality olive oil

Method:

First  Peel and segment the grapefruits/ oranges, reserving 4 tablespoons juice.

Next  To prepare dressing, whisk together reserved grapefruit/orange juice, shallots, soy, honey, sesame oil, ginger, and olive oil.  Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper; set aside.

Last  Quarter avocados lengthwise and remove pit and peel.  Cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch slices and place in a large bowl.  Gently toss avocado, grapefruit/orange segments, and basil with desired amount of dressing. Arrange lettuce on 4 salad plates, top with avocado mixture, and serve.

 

This salad is so simple, fresh, and delicious.  I hope you’ll try it!

Have a wonderful week!

