Winter Grapefruit and Avocado Salad
When I first saw the recipe for this colorful winter salad in the cookbook, Southern My Way–Simple Recipes, Fresh Flavors by Gena Knox, I knew I had to make it. Mainly, because it looked so healthy, but also, because it contained many of my favorite foods and spices—avocados, citrus fruit, basil, and ginger. Plus, it’s nice to enjoy food fare that’s a little lighter, especially after all of the indulgences around the holidays. This refreshing salad makes a nice starter to a winter meal. And, if you add shrimp or crab, it becomes a light but satisfying lunch (or dinner).
*Use organic ingredients when possible
Prep Time 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients:
Salad
2 pink grapefruits or oranges (or one of each)
2 ripe but firm avocados
1/3 cup torn basil leaves
1 head buttercrunch or bibb lettuce, torn into large pieces
Dressing (I have to say, this cookbook has the BEST dressings.)
2 tablespoons minced shallots
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon honey
1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
1/2 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
2 tablespoons good quality olive oil
Method:
First Peel and segment the grapefruits/ oranges, reserving 4 tablespoons juice.
Next To prepare dressing, whisk together reserved grapefruit/orange juice, shallots, soy, honey, sesame oil, ginger, and olive oil. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper; set aside.
Last Quarter avocados lengthwise and remove pit and peel. Cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch slices and place in a large bowl. Gently toss avocado, grapefruit/orange segments, and basil with desired amount of dressing. Arrange lettuce on 4 salad plates, top with avocado mixture, and serve.
This salad is so simple, fresh, and delicious. I hope you’ll try it!
Have a wonderful week!
Categories: Photography, Recipe
I wish I could eat grapefruit. I love it. Unfortunately, it no longer likes me. 😞
I’m sorry about the grapefruit, Gail. You can use oranges instead. I actually prefer oranges in this salad. 🙂
Great idea. 🌿🍊
🙂
Reblogged this on BubblyBEE.net and commented:
Fourthgenerationfarmgirl.com shares another fabulous recipe…this bright and fresh Winter Grapefruit and Avocado Salad is perfect for the New Year!
Thank you very much for sharing, Becky. 🙂
Looks and sounds luscious!
Thanks, Holly. We really enjoyed it and will definitely make it again.
I will try this, really sounds delish.
I hope you enjoy it!
I have never tried citrus with these type of salad, sounds like a brilliant blend of flavors.
You’re right. It’s a great combination of tastes. We loved it!
Oh my gosh, I just love grapefruit! Especially Ruby Reds. My hubby can’t eat grapefruit, it messes with his meds. More for me, right? 🙂
It’s unfortunate that your husband can’t have grapefruit, but I like the way you think! Thanks, Kathryn. 😉
Avocado with citrus is such a refreshing combination. Love your addition of crab on top. 🙂
Thanks so much, Ronit. 🙂
this sounds amazing-will try for sure!
That’s great! Thanks, Michele.
Have a wonderful week
Happy 2018 to you, dear Tonya!!!
A lovely fresh salad in this cold winter! I love it! It will be my lunch for today! yes! Lovely many photos too! yes!
Many thanks, Sophie. I’m delighted you will try it. A very Happy New Year to you!
I love the sound of this dressing Tonya, will have to try it out. 🙂
Thanks so much. It’s delicious. 🙂
Tonya, this sounds both fresh and “sunny!” I love adding citrus with it’s naturally tangy flavor, especially in the “dull” winter! We all need more Vitamin C! 🍋🌞🍊
Thank you, Robin. Vitamin C is definitely a good thing this time of year. And, what better way to get a little than eating something yummy? 😉
Looks yummy, just wish I liked Grapefruit 🤨
Thanks so much. You can always substitute oranges. 🙂
colors!
🙂
I would never have thought of that combination but I am certainly going to make this …. I love ruby grapefruits particularly but I take your point above about oranges – nothing for it, I’ll have to make it twice and have a taste-off! Xo
I’m so glad you’re going to give the recipe a try! I hope you’ll enjoy it. I actually used one ruby grapefruit and one orange, and it was very good. Thanks, Osyth. 🙂
I make a similar composed salad but your dressing is different and I can’t wait to try your version.
Thanks very much! The fresh ginger is wonderful in this dressing.
