The Weekly Bleat: A Grateful Heart and a Happy Spirit

It was such a beautiful day today on Green Hill Farm—blue skies and 60 something degree temperatures.  I took every opportunity to be outdoors, spending extra time in the garden while Dash and Bizou ran around and played.  And, I even decided to give the sheep and chickens extra treats…just so I could spend time with them on this blissfully warm day.  As I gathered grain and scratch, I was reminded how it’s really the simple things that mean so much.  🙂

 

Categories: Chicken Keeping, Photography, Reflections on Farm Life, Sheep Keeping, The Weekly Bleat

Tagged as: , , , , ,

