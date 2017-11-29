The Weekly Bleat: A Grateful Heart and a Happy Spirit
It was such a beautiful day today on Green Hill Farm—blue skies and 60 something degree temperatures. I took every opportunity to be outdoors, spending extra time in the garden while Dash and Bizou ran around and played. And, I even decided to give the sheep and chickens extra treats…just so I could spend time with them on this blissfully warm day. As I gathered grain and scratch, I was reminded how it’s really the simple things that mean so much. 🙂
Categories: Chicken Keeping, Photography, Reflections on Farm Life, Sheep Keeping, The Weekly Bleat
Leave a Reply