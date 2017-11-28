Tuesday Tunes: As We Wind On Down The Road
“If there’s a bustle in your hedgerow
Don’t be alarmed now
It’s just a spring clean for the May queen
Yes, there are two paths you can go by
But in the long run
There’s still time to change the road you’re on.”
~Led Zeppelin
“Stairway to Heaven”
“You can start out with nothing, and out of nothing, and out of no way, a way WILL be made.”
~Reverend Michael Bernard Beckwith
“There walks a lady we all know
Who shines white light and wants to show
How everything still turns to gold.
And if you listen very hard
The tune will come to you at last.”
~Led Zeppelin
“Stairway to Heaven”
Happy Tuesday!
I remember posting this a while back…I was amazed at their rendition of a classic, and the look on the face of Zep…priceless.
I agree. Heart’s performance was fantastic! And, I also loved watching the band’s facial expressions—really moving. Thanks, Van.
wow – this is a fascinating performance and post of great lines!!
