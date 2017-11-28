Tuesday Tunes: As We Wind On Down The Road

3 Comments

 

“If there’s a bustle in your hedgerow

Don’t be alarmed now

It’s just a spring clean for the May queen

Yes, there are two paths you can go by

But in the long run

There’s still time to change the road you’re on.”

 

~Led Zeppelin

“Stairway to Heaven”

 

 

“You can start out with nothing, and out of nothing, and out of no way, a way WILL be made.”

 

~Reverend Michael Bernard Beckwith

 

 

“There walks a lady we all know

Who shines white light and wants to show

How everything still turns to gold.

And if you listen very hard

The tune will come to you at last.”

 

~Led Zeppelin

“Stairway to Heaven”

 

 

 

 

Happy Tuesday!

Categories: Inspiration, music, Tuesday Tunes

Tagged as: ,

3 Comments »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s