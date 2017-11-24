My name is Tonya, and I grew up on a 300-acre farm in rural Virginia that has been in my family for over 100 years. After graduating from college, receiving my master’s degree in speech and language pathology, and living and working in a small city for six years, I decided to return to the place of my childhood. Here, in this rural area, on this patch of green, where for four generations my family has farmed, gardened, and lived, I, too wanted to be a part of this continuity. As a fourth generation farmgirl, I have many interests that not only include, but also go beyond the basics of farming, gardening, sheep and chicken-keeping. It is all of this and more that I plan on sharing in this blog.
This Award is created to highlight and promote Inspiring Bloggers.
And to you and yours as well,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many thanks. 🍁
LikeLike
Wishing you the same 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Thanksgiving Tonya!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ritu!
LikeLike
I loved your photos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad! Thank you, Anne. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you’re having a wonderful weekend, Tonya..:)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, George. It’s been very nice so far! I hope you are, too! 🙂
LikeLike