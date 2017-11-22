The Best-Ever Thanksgiving Dressing

This recipe for homemade dressing or stuffing has been passed down through the generations of my family:  Great-grandmother Rieley, Great Aunt Florence, Grandma Rieley, Mom, and me.  My family’s recipe for dressing has been modified minimally over the years and continues to be a favorite part of our Thanksgiving dinner.   It’s even better on the second day due to the flavors melding together.  The dressing re-heats easily, or just eat it cold–right out of the refrigerator.  That’s how I enjoy it best!

The Best-Ever Thanksgiving Dressing

*Use organic ingredients whenever possible

Ingredients:

1 loaf white bread (I use gluten-free)

1 stick salted butter

2 cups finely diced celery

2 cups finely diced yellow onion

3/4 bag of best quality seasoned stuffing mix (Mom uses Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing; I use Rudi’s Gluten-Free Savory Herb Stuffing)

2 cups of broth (vegetable, turkey or chicken)

Method:

Tear bread into small pieces and leave out overnight on a baking sheet, loosely covered with foil.  Next, broil breadcrumbs for approximately 10-15 minutes, keeping a close check so as not to burn them.  Finely dice celery and onion.  Place stick of butter in skillet and sauté celery and onion at 300 degrees F. for five minutes; don’t overcook celery and onion, leaving a bit crunchy as they will continue to cook when baked.  Add broiled bread crumbs, two cups each of sautéed celery and onion, 3/4 bag of seasoned herb stuffing mix and stir.  Once these ingredients are mixed well, slowly add broth–1/2 cup at a time.   Begin forming dressing mixture into small patties, making sure it’s moist enough to adhere together but not too soggy.  Bake at 325 degrees F. for approximately five minutes on each side, just until browned.  Makes approximately 24 to 36 patties.  Serve on a platter.

 

  6. Great idea to make patties…I’ve heard of using muffin tins, but this is even better. Except for the added broiled bread, I use this basic recipe all the time, with Pepperidge herb-seasoned crumbs. Happy Day, Tonya. 🦃

  7. Oh my gosh, what a great idea to form serving patties! I make a similar un-pattied recipe, except I add pecans and use all bread plus poultry seasoning instead of the stuffing mix. Maybe one year when I have a smaller group I’ll try this idea, because I love it!

    • That’s so nice! Thanks, Kathryn. 😊 I think the patties are a good idea, too. Unfortunately, I can’t take credit. My great-grandmother started the tradition. 🙂 Your recipe sounds wonderful! I love reading about all the different variations on such a classic recipe. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!

  10. Leftovers really are better, aren’t they..:) so it’s dressing in Virginia and not stuffing, huh..:)
    Looks delicious. I’ll have to try this stuffing one day. Oops…did I say stuffing? I meant dressing😊

  12. I’m glad you said stuffing because being European I get awfully mixed up – we Brits call dressing the thing you put on a salad though in France it isn’t called dressing but simply la sauce and then we have stuffing in Britain and you call it dressing. Either way and anyway this looks divine and I will be tackling it when I am back stateside and celebrating. This year, my husband and stepson are cooking together in Massachusetts and I am honoring the day by cooking my own little feast of turkey breast and some trimmings which I will doubtless be expected to share a little of with The Bean. We will all eat at the same time and before we start will raise glasses over skype. I am thankful and I also give thanks that your path crossed with mine. You are one in a million 😊

