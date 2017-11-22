This recipe for homemade dressing or stuffing has been passed down through the generations of my family: Great-grandmother Rieley, Great Aunt Florence, Grandma Rieley, Mom, and me. My family’s recipe for dressing has been modified minimally over the years and continues to be a favorite part of our Thanksgiving dinner. It’s even better on the second day due to the flavors melding together. The dressing re-heats easily, or just eat it cold–right out of the refrigerator. That’s how I enjoy it best!

The Best-Ever Thanksgiving Dressing

*Use organic ingredients whenever possible

Ingredients:

1 loaf white bread (I use gluten-free)

1 stick salted butter

2 cups finely diced celery

2 cups finely diced yellow onion

3/4 bag of best quality seasoned stuffing mix (Mom uses Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing; I use Rudi’s Gluten-Free Savory Herb Stuffing)

2 cups of broth (vegetable, turkey or chicken)

Method:

Tear bread into small pieces and leave out overnight on a baking sheet, loosely covered with foil. Next, broil breadcrumbs for approximately 10-15 minutes, keeping a close check so as not to burn them. Finely dice celery and onion. Place stick of butter in skillet and sauté celery and onion at 300 degrees F. for five minutes; don’t overcook celery and onion, leaving a bit crunchy as they will continue to cook when baked. Add broiled bread crumbs, two cups each of sautéed celery and onion, 3/4 bag of seasoned herb stuffing mix and stir. Once these ingredients are mixed well, slowly add broth–1/2 cup at a time. Begin forming dressing mixture into small patties, making sure it’s moist enough to adhere together but not too soggy. Bake at 325 degrees F. for approximately five minutes on each side, just until browned. Makes approximately 24 to 36 patties. Serve on a platter.