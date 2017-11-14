Tuesday Tunes: A Girl Like You
Birth of Venus
by Sandro Botticelli, 1486
Uffizi Gallery
Florence, Italy
Liberty of Poetry
by Pio Fedi, 1870
Santa Croce
Florence, Italy
Atop playwright Giovanni Battista Niccolini’s tomb in the basilica of Santa Croce is a statue remarkably similar to New York’s Statue of Liberty.
Both depict a woman in neoclassical robes with a crown of rays, standing on a broken chain, her right arm uplifted. Pio Fedi started to design the Florentine statue, known as Liberty of Poetry, in 1870. It was the same year in which Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, designer of the New York Statue of Liberty, was in Italy, fighting alongside General Garibaldi during the Franco-Prussian War.
The Coronation Portrait of Queen Elizabeth I
by Unknown English artist
oil on panel, circa 1600
National Portrait Gallery
London, England
Psyche Revived by Cupid’s Kiss
Front view
Marble
by Antonio Canova (1757-1822)
Musée du Louvre
Paris, France
Venus Bordeaux, 2001
Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte
by Jim Dine
(American, b. 1935)
Bordeaux, France
The Kiss
Bronze
by Auguste Rodin
Outside the Musée de l‘Orangerie
Paris, France
Beautiful images, Tonya, and I enjoyed the song today, I had not heard it before. 🙂
Oh gosh what a glorious gallery of beauteous beauties …. I don’t think I can possibly pick a favourite and your choice of song is such an unexpected juxtaposition…. a wonderful post which has left me smiling and smiling 🙂
Thanks so much, Osyth. 😊 I’m delighted this post made you smile. What a nice compliment! I certainly had a lot of fun creating it. 🙂
Love the pairing of old art and modern music 🙂
Thank you. I’m glad you liked it! 🙂
I’m guessing that Rodin statue is a replica for the park and the original is stone in a museum? Or is this the real deal? Either way, I’m enjoying the music right now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Kathryn. Yes, the original is marble and located at the Musée Rodin. I’m glad you like the accompanying tune. I’ve loved The Smithereens since college.
💞💞💞💞 beautiful! Like a trip to the museum with good music!
Thanks so much. 😀 I’m delighted you enjoyed it! 💛
Lovely images and (showing my ignorance) a new band to me. I was expecting Edwyn Collins or maybe the Troggs (With a girl like you). I enjoyed this ‘new’ band though 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m happy you enjoyed the song and post! The Smithereens are an alternative band from the 1990s. I also noticed there were other songs with the same title. I guess “A Girl Like You” was a popular song name. 🙂
