Tuscan Landscape
“The Creator made Italy from designs by Michelangelo.”
~Mark Twain
“Tuscan Landscape,” 14 x 18 acrylic on gallery wrapped canvas
by Tonya R. Hengerer
Farmguy and I celebrated our 20th anniversary in Tuscany this year, and I believe Mark Twain’s quote is spot on, because I took over 1000 photographs during our short time there. Everywhere I looked, there was something beautiful and charming to gaze upon. This painting was inspired by one of those lovely sites.
I would also like to thank my wonderful art teacher, Janet Wimmer. I have learned so much from her this year and am very thankful for my new hobby and friend.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Hihih, as someone living right here – spot on, the quote and the lovely painting. ❤
We loved our time in Tuscany! Looking forward to visiting again. Thank you so much. 😊❤️
Congratulations! I hope you guys have many more years together. Also amazing painting!
How kind! Thank you very much. 🙂
So beautiful Tonya👏👏👏
Thank you, Shivangi. 😊
Tonya Words that match the Art.
Beautiful painting,I feel you take it seriously.
👌👍🎶🌷
Shiva
Many thanks for such a lovely comment, Shiva. I’ve really enjoyed painting this year, especially since I’m fortunate to have a teacher who makes learning enjoyable. 🙂
When you have a teacher beside to sculpt you, now that you can be the monument.
Wishing YOU all the very Best Tonya
HOLD THE BRUSH
DO NOT KEEP IT DOWN
TILL ALL THE PAINT AND COLORS
LISTEN TO YOU
💞🌷🎶
Shiva
Thank you for your beautiful words and lovely imagery, Shiva. 🌻
Beautiful painting!
Thanks very much, Ritu. 🙂
such a gorgeous region of the world, beautiful artwork farmgirl!
A heartfelt thank you, Holly. 😊 I agree—Tuscany is truly one of the loveliest areas.
indeed, so amazing!
Farmgirl and painter ???? What a lovely combination. That’s beautiful, Tonya.
OMG! 20 years? that makes you what? 38??? wonderful painting sweetie!
Hope you and farm dude have a wonderful weekend! “woof” to the puppies. 🙂
