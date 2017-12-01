Tuscan Landscape

“The Creator made Italy from designs by Michelangelo.”

~Mark Twain

 

 

“Tuscan Landscape,” 14 x 18 acrylic on gallery wrapped canvas

by Tonya R. Hengerer

 

Farmguy and I celebrated our 20th anniversary in Tuscany this year, and I believe Mark Twain’s quote is spot on, because I took over 1000 photographs during our short time there.  Everywhere I looked, there was something beautiful and charming to gaze upon.  This painting was inspired by one of those lovely sites.

I would also like to thank my wonderful art teacher, Janet Wimmer.  I have learned so much from her this year and am very thankful for my new hobby and friend.

 

Have a wonderful weekend!

 

 

 

  8. OMG! 20 years? that makes you what? 38??? wonderful painting sweetie!

    Hope you and farm dude have a wonderful weekend! “woof” to the puppies. 🙂

