Friday Farm Favorites: Evening Treats

Clover and Hamish

 

Every evening, Farmguy and I give our sheep and chickens treats of grain and lettuce.  It’s one of my favorite times of day—probably because the farm is so still and quiet.  It’s easy to feel happy and at peace surrounded by such grace.  And, sometimes, as I sit in the grass trying to capture a different perspective of the barnyard, I can’t help but feel incredibly moved by the simplicity and beauty of this place.

Here’s the thing:  Although it’s treat time for our sweet woollies and chickens, we’re the ones who actually receive something special—a feeling of gratitude and a renewed spirit.

 

 Hamish

 

“In ways that matter, we are all the same.  I have yet to find an emotion that is normally attributed to humans that is not displayed by animals.  Just because they don’t speak our words doesn’t mean they are not communicating.  They are constantly communicating.  Once you click in, you can see it.  If we let go of the unconscious limits we normally impose on animals and simply look at them, listen to them, and pay attention, they have a whole lot to say, and they say it clearly.”

~Kathy Stevens, founder, Catskill Animal Sanctuary

 

 

 

Wishing you all a wonderful weekend!

 

  1. Do you raise you sheep only for the wool?

    BTW, I’ve never seen an animal display hatred. Animals show dislike for someone, or anger towards another dog, but not hatred. Hatred is anger without reason, animals always have a reason, usually intrusion into personal space.

