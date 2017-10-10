Tuesday Tunes: Beautiful Scotland

22 Comments

The Queen’s View

 

 

 

Many thanks to our friend and talented photographer, Doug Frassa for sharing his wonderful photographs.

 

Categories: music, Photography, Travel, Tuesday Tunes

Tagged as: , , , ,

22 Comments »

  4. Scotland is nery called bonny for nuttin’ … the last time I was in Edinburgh our room looked straight at Walter Scott’s monument which felt extremely privileged. All the pictures evoke my father especially the papers and the hills. Thank you. With tears, thank you 💛

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s