Tuesday Tunes: Beautiful Scotland
The Queen’s View
Many thanks to our friend and talented photographer, Doug Frassa for sharing his wonderful photographs.
Categories: music, Photography, Travel, Tuesday Tunes
Categories: music, Photography, Travel, Tuesday Tunes
Great photos. I saw lots of places my husband and I enjoyed way back around 1979. Lots of good memories.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so glad you enjoyed the post as well as remembering your own time there. Thank you. 🙂
LikeLike
Unexpected, but perhaps the PERFECT tune for this post! Love it all 🙂 Definitely a place I’d like to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Joey. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, awesome.
LikeLike
Scotland is nery called bonny for nuttin’ … the last time I was in Edinburgh our room looked straight at Walter Scott’s monument which felt extremely privileged. All the pictures evoke my father especially the papers and the hills. Thank you. With tears, thank you 💛
LikeLike
Great captures Tonya !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll pass your kind compliment on to our friend and photographer, Doug Frassa. Thanks so much, Ritu.
LikeLike
🤗
LikeLiked by 1 person
What great memories! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really enjoyed looking at all those pics again. Doug does such a great job of capturing the spirit of a place. His lovely photographs took me right back to that week in August 2012. It was a lot of fun! 🙂 xo
LikeLike
Amazing place. Makes me want to visit it now😀👏
LikeLiked by 1 person
We love Scotland, especially Edinburgh. Farmguy and I have visited in the summer and winter, and there’s always lots to see and do: festivals, historic places, museums, gardens, hiking, great shopping, and fantastic restaurants. My favorite thing about Edinburgh is you can walk EVERYWHERE! You’d love it! Thanks so much, Shivangi. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for sharing the pics dear. I hope I will visit it someday😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pics like these…make you understand why Scotland was voted as most beautiful country on earth to visit. (Travel Magazine). Just beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s very kind, Van. I agree. Scotland is the loveliest place, and Doug captured it beautifully. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One word, “wow”, it encapsulates all the awe and beauty of Scotland through your friend’s eyes. Thank you!😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Garfield. Our friend, Doug has a great eye for beautiful and interesting photographs. I’m so happy you enjoyed the post! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Share our praises when you next see him😃
LikeLike
I shall! Thanks, Garfield.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice and beautiful Scotland.
Thanks to you and your Friend.
Regards
Shiva
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Shiva. I’m so glad you visited! 🙂
LikeLike