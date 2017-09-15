Friday Farm Favorites: LOVE
“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.”
~Anatole France
Categories: Friday Farm Favorites, Green Hill Farm, Photography, Reflections on Farm Life
This is so true Tonya!!! ❤💜
Animals bring so much joy to our lives! Thank you, Ritu. 🙂
Absolutely!!
I truly believe this. They love us unconditionally.
They certainly do. Thanks, Holly. 🙂
Awww…these are awesome
Thank you! 🙂
How very true. Gorgeous photos, Tonya 🙂
I Can’t imagine our home without them, Judy. Thank you. 🙂
Ahhh, I knew I’d LOVE this post! ❤ ❤ ❤ All we need!
Oh my goodness, Tonya. A picture really is worth a thousand words. These are priceless and definitely speak volumes. ❤️ Thank you!
What a beautiful quote, and so very true…:)
