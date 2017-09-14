Pan-Roasted Pear Salad with Parmesan and Pecans
Farmguy and I enjoy salads all year long–mainly, because they’re healthy and don’t take too long to prepare. Salads with roasted vegetables and/or fruit are our favorites. Roasting adds so much flavor and helps create a more satisfying meal.
For this pear salad recipe, carmelizing the pears on top of the stove prevents them from becoming overcooked–as they do when oven-roasted. The balsamic vinegar is used to make a fruity vinaigrette that accentuates the pears’ flavor. In addition, a couple of extra tablespoons of the vinegar is stirred into the hot pan while cooking the pears, creating a glazy coating. For the greens, a mix of crunchy, mild green leaf lettuce works well. Add salty Parmesan to offset the pears’ natural sweetness and pecans for buttery richness. And, you have a lovely autumn salad with lots of appeal!
Finding a suitable wine pairing for salad can sometimes be challenging, especially when balsamic vinegar is involved. However, this salad pairs well with sparkling wine, specifically Mumm Napa Brut Prestige. In 2014, Wine Spectator ranked this sparking wine number 54 in their Top 100 Wines of the Year. Mumm Napa Brut Prestige is also reasonable–about $24-25 a bottle. Enjoy!
Pan-Roasted Pear Salad with Parmesan and Pecans:
Serves 6
*Use organic ingredients when possible
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds pears, quartered lengthwise and cored
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
1 small shallot, minced
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/2 small head green leaf lettuce
(4 ounces), torn into 1-inch pieces
or loose mixed greens
1 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
3 tablespoons chopped pecans, toasted
Method:
–Toss pears with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add pears in single layer, cut side down, and cook until golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes, flipping them halfway through cooking.
–Turn off heat, leaving skillet on burner, and add 2 tablespoons vinegar to skillet. Gently stir until vinegar becomes glazy and coats pears, about 30 seconds. Transfer pears to large plate and let cool completely, about 45 minutes. Cut each pear quarter crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces.
–Whisk remaining 4 teaspoons oil, remaining 4 teaspoons vinegar, shallot, and sugar in large bowl until well combined. Add lettuce and cooled pears and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste, sprinkle with Parmesan and pecans, and serve.
Categories: Photography, Recipe, Wine
That sounds awesome! Can you send me a copy to my email? Fearlessinjesuschrist@gmail.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many thanks. I would be happy to send you a copy! Thank you for visiting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t wait to make this! I can tell it is wonderful!
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope you will enjoy it, Kaky! Scott and I loved it. Thank you so much! 🙂 xo
LikeLike
A healthy recipe…
Thank you for sharing recipe…
You can also find more such delicious recipes at sabkimaggi.com
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for visiting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks amazing!! Your salads look great!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How kind! Thank you. 🙂
LikeLike
looks so healthy….. and very tempting……
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m glad you think so! I appreciate your kind comment. Thank you, Sudhir.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can almost taste this and confirm it is yummy! I did have this before in Singapore and the blend of fruits with balsamic vinegar, spinach and cheese is awesome! Thanks for reminding me of this recipe Farmgirl and I will just buy the ingredients this weekend to make it! Happy Friday to you and a lovely weekend ahead 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m happy it reminded you of your travels. You’re right. The combination of balsamic vinegar, pears, and Parmesan is really good! I hope you enjoy it! Thanks so much for such a lovely comment, Garfield. Have a wonderful weekend! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks yummy Tonya!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We really enjoyed it! Thanks, Ritu.
LikeLike
🤓
LikeLike
Oh yum! And so pretty. Sounds and looks amazing…especially with that glass of bubbles!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for such a kind comment, Avery. The pear salad turned out well. I’ll definitely make it again! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pears are among my favorites and this salad looks good enough to eat for breakfast. Can I do that? lol 🍐👁👁🍐
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course! Pears for breakfast sounds perfect! Thanks so much. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You had me at pears and cheese ! Your progress photos are just beautiful, you could submit them to a gourmet cooking magazine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a lovely compliment! You’re sweet, Van. Thank you. I always enjoy creating cooking posts. And, I agree with you about the pears and cheese. The sweetness of the pears really complimented the salty Parmesan.
Have a great weekend! 🙂💛
LikeLiked by 1 person
The perfect salad for fall season. Wonderful combination of flavors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just thinking it would be nice to serve at Thanksgiving. Thanks very much, Ronit. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll have to do some some shopping tomorrow morning. This looks delicious..:)
Thanks, Tonya.
LikeLike