17 Comments »

  5. perception may be can be dealt with (hard). Changing reaction is even harder 😦

    If I can add here, one of my favorite quotes is “If you think you can, or you think you can not, you are right”.

    🙂

    Cheers, Tonya!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s