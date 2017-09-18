Perception
Change your thoughts and you change your world.
~Norman Vincent Peale
Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.
~Charles R. Swindoll
Categories: Inspiration, Nature, Photography
It is true for me…90% reaction. Sigh! Gotta change my thinking haha!
It’s definitely challenging. But, you can do it, Garfield! 🙂💛 I’ve found that when I react negatively to a situation, I’m giving away my peace and joy. I just won’t do that anymore.
True that Farmgirl. I have enough negativity in life as it is hence been having 🍋🍋🍋🍋Onward ho to anti negativity😉Thanks🤗🤗😚🐾🐾💕💕
truth ❤
🙂❤️
Amen to these…
A really big AMEN….Thanks, George. 🙂
Both of these quotes are something to think about! 🙂 xx
🙂 xo
perception may be can be dealt with (hard). Changing reaction is even harder 😦
If I can add here, one of my favorite quotes is “If you think you can, or you think you can not, you are right”.
🙂
Cheers, Tonya!
I completely agree. Changing reaction can be so difficult. I think mindfulness helps….and maybe a glass of wine. 😉🍷
That’s an excellent quote and very true. Thank you for sharing it, Anatoli. 🙂
Glass of wine cures about everything, right? 😉
It certainly does! 🙂
You are “Spot On”! Have you ever read the book, “The Noticer”? Love it. It’s all about perspective.
Excellent!
Pearls … absolute pearls – thank you 😊
Lovely 🙂
