Happy 20th Anniversary, Farmguy!
September 20, 1997
September 20, 2017
The Bargain
Sir Philip Sidney
My true love hath my heart, and I have his,
By just exchange one for another given:
I hold his dear, and mine he cannot miss,
There never was a better bargain driven:
My true love hath my heart, and I have his.
His heart in me keeps him and me in one,
My heart in him his thoughts and senses guides:
He loves my heart, for once it was his own,
I cherish his because in me it bides:
My true love hath my heart, and I have his.
*2017 Photography: Kayla Snow
Categories: Photography, Poetry, Uncategorized
Happy Anniversary!!!
Thank you!
Beautiful photos, happy anniversary!
Thanks so much. 🙂
Happy Anniversary! Beautiful pictures!
How kind! Many thanks.
Happy Anniversary Lovely couple😀💐💐💐
Thanks very much, Sweet Shivangi. 💗
Happy Anniversary!
Thank you, Anatoli. 🎉🥂
😍😍😍 Happy anniversary guys 💖💖💖
Thanks, Ritu!! 🎉💗
There is no greater good fortune than a happy marriage. Congratulations!
Agreed! 🙂 Thank you.
Glückliche Jubiläumsjungs !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!(TOLL)(*L*)
Congratulations! That’s marvelous!
Woot! Happy Anniversary to you both! And many more ❤
Congratulations – may your happiness endure. Neither of you looks any older than in the wedding pic!
Best wishes to you both on this milestone anniversary!
Congrats to the two of you, who still look like bride and groom. Happy Anniversary, Tonya. Much happiness to you.
Aw, happy anniversary! 🙂
Happy anniversary! Blessings and much love! Garfield hugs🤗🤗💕💕🐾🐾
Beautiful. Happy Anniversary!
Congratulations and Happy Anniversary!
Happy 20th and many more to come!!! x
Happy Anniversary!
Happy Anniversary to both of you, Tonya😊
Here’s to many more years of grape picking😊
happy anniversary and many more to come filled with blessings!
Happy Anniversary!
Beautiful pics! Happy Anniversary!❤️❤️
I adore that poem …. happy anniversary to you both – proof that love really IS the answer 💖
