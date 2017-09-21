Happy 20th Anniversary, Farmguy!

September 20, 1997

 

September 20, 2017

 

The Bargain

Sir Philip Sidney

 

My true love hath my heart, and I have his,

By just exchange one for another given:

I hold his dear, and mine he cannot miss,

There never was a better bargain driven:

My true love hath my heart, and I have his.

His heart in me keeps him and me in one,

My heart in him his thoughts and senses guides:

He loves my heart, for once it was his own,

I cherish his because in me it bides:

My true love hath my heart, and I have his.

 

 

 

*2017 Photography:  Kayla Snow

