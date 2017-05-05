Friday Farm Favorites: Freshly Sheared Sheep

11 Comments

Our woollies have been getting a little warm lately, especially since we’ve had a few days around 80 degrees F.–which is fairly hot for late-April.  So, after re-scheduling with our shearer twice due to rain, we finally sheared, trimmed hooves, and de-wormed all of our lovely sheep last Tuesday.  Now, they’re ready for warmer weather!

 

Clover, Heather, and Ivy basking in the late morning sun.

Categories: Friday Farm Favorites, Photography, Sheep Keeping

Tagged as: , , , , ,

11 Comments »

  1. Really lovely! So warm weather, much suns 🙂 It’s cold and rainy here, eight days in, and I find I long to stretch out on the green grass next to your sheep. I would share their contentment.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • Thank you. 😊 Everything is so lush and green here now. It still amazes me how quickly the landscape changes from winter to spring. It’s like living in a completely different place! We had about five consecutive days of rain a week ago, and I was definitely ready to see some sunshine.

      The sheep are mainly content to have the shearing, hoof trimming, and drenching behind them. They’re getting grumpy in their old age (10 years) and aren’t very keen on being “handled.” The process took longer this time, and Farmguy and I were a little worse for wear. 😉 But, we still love it and feel fortunate to spend time with our sweet sheep.
      Enjoy your weekend! 🙂

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s