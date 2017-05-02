Tuesday Tunes: L-O-V-E
“One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life. That word is love.”
~Sophocles
“When we come upon beautiful things…they act like small tears in the surface of the world that pull us through to some vaster space.”
~Elaine Scarry
“All you need is love”…and this is it personified! ❤
Thank you. 😊❤️
Damn! You got me dotty-dancing again …. but not before I immersed myself in that gorgeous gallery and just felt the love oozing out of your pictures. Thank you – I needed all that 🙂
Thank you for such a nice compliment, Osyth. There’s nothing quite like music to touch the heart and lift the spirits. I’m so glad you enjoyed it! 😊💗 xo
It’s like a lil slideshow of happy 😀
LOL! Happy and thankful.
Thank you, Joey. 😊
You have such a blessed life! xoxo
Thanks, Kathryn. I think if most of us just looked around, we would see that we all do. ❤️ xoxo
Lovely song and photos Tonya!!
Thank you, Ritu. 🙂
Fun times, full of love and friendship. ❤
😊❤️
This is all the more powerful because I know you and some of the people in these pictures. Lovely composition. I like thatHeartafire noted above that this is love personified!
Thank you for your kind comment, Judy. 🙂 xo
Love the marriage of your photos, that song and happiness. One of my favorite Beach Boys songs along with Don’t Worry Baby. Nice job, Tonya..:)
It’s one of my favorite Beach Boys songs, too. Thanks so much, George. I’m happy you liked it! 🙂
