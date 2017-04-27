The Weekly Bleat: Rejoice!
“If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields has power to move you, if the simple things in nature have a message you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive.”
~ Eleanora Duse
Categories: Inspiration, Nature, Photography, Reflections on Farm Life, The Weekly Bleat
Such stunning photos and yes my soul is truly alive, I take great pleasure in all of these simple things. Xx
I know you do! I always enjoy the lovely photos of nature you share on your blog. Thank you so much. 🙂 xo
Beautiful pictures.
xxx Huge Hugs xxx
That’s very kind! Thank you, David. 😊
Great photos Tonya!!!
Thank you, Ritu!
Your photos give me great joy and a huge smile on my face! ❤
That’s such a nice compliment, Kathryn. Thank you very much. 🙂 xo
Oh how your farm really sets the stage for spring! Also, LOVE Vivaldi and sheep! Are your peonies already bloomin? 🙂
Thank you. I love Vivaldi as well. I still own the CD I bought in college. The photo of the peonies is from last spring; however, we’ve had a couple of 80 degree days, and I think they’ll be bloomin by the weekend. 🙂🌸
Mine are budding, but they’re not open yet.
I have the cd from college, too. It’s tan — that’s about all I can tell you. And that was our wedding music.
I love peonies. Mine are transplants from my maternal grandfather’s garden. They’re such a treasure. My granddaddy Dooley loved flowers, especially roses and peonies.
A friend shared if you cut peonies when they’re budding, place them in a plastic bag, remove all air from bag (using a straw), secure bag with twist tie, and place in refrigerator, they will last about six weeks. And, you can take them out as you like to enjoy.
Vivaldi is lovely for a wedding. We had a violinist at our small wedding, and I believe she played Vivaldi as well. 🙂
Ooh! I wish I had fridge room to do that, that’s a wonderful trick!
Ours came with the house. The last Indiana home we had also came with some. I preferred the others, because they were white, but the pink ones here are much fuller, and they are cheerful.
I always cut immediately for my table, and give my MIL a huge bouquet. She loves them more than I.
I agree. The pink ones are very cheerful.
That’s so nice you share with your MIL. Peonies really make the most beautiful bouquets.
You have baby chicks!! Hooray!
😊🐓
