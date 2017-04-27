The Weekly Bleat: Rejoice!

“If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields has power to move you, if the simple things in nature have a message you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive.”

~ Eleanora Duse

 

 

      • Mine are budding, but they’re not open yet.
        I have the cd from college, too. It’s tan — that’s about all I can tell you. And that was our wedding music.

      • I love peonies. Mine are transplants from my maternal grandfather’s garden. They’re such a treasure. My granddaddy Dooley loved flowers, especially roses and peonies.
        A friend shared if you cut peonies when they’re budding, place them in a plastic bag, remove all air from bag (using a straw), secure bag with twist tie, and place in refrigerator, they will last about six weeks. And, you can take them out as you like to enjoy.
        Vivaldi is lovely for a wedding. We had a violinist at our small wedding, and I believe she played Vivaldi as well. 🙂

      • Ooh! I wish I had fridge room to do that, that’s a wonderful trick!
        Ours came with the house. The last Indiana home we had also came with some. I preferred the others, because they were white, but the pink ones here are much fuller, and they are cheerful.
        I always cut immediately for my table, and give my MIL a huge bouquet. She loves them more than I.

