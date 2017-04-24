Irises
“The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggles, known loss, and found their way out of the depths. These persons have an appreciation, a sensitivity, and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness, and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen.”
~Elisabeth Kübler-Ross
I love this, thanks for sharing it.
Thank you for visiting. 🙂
The irises are beautiful and somehow most appropriate to the words of Elisabeth Kübler-Ross. Thank you.
xxx Massive Hugs xxx
