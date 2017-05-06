Inner Peace
“Inner peace begins the moment you choose not to allow another person or event to control your emotions.”
~Pema Chödrön
“There is only one way to happiness, and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power of our will.”
~Epictetus
“In the process of letting go you will lose many things from the past, but you will find yourself.”
~Deepak Chopra
Categories: Inspiration, Nature
There you go..! You have the wisdom…heed it.
Thanks, Judy! 😊
I needed that first one. Things are getting out of control.
I’m glad it was helpful. I hope everything settles down soon.
From your mouth to God’s ears.
Take care! 😊🌻
💛💛💛
So true Tonya!
😊🌻
That’s the second quote I’ve seen from Epictetus today! I think I’ll have to research him! All very nice. 🙂
It may be a sign. 😊 Thank you, Kathryn. I hope all is going well with your food truck–so exciting!
Thank you! Getting closer to opening!
That’s wonderful! Best of luck!
I like these… For me the problem invariably lies in discerning exactly what is within my control (or at least influence) and what is decidedly beyond it. Sometimes I don’t find that line until I have a go at trying to improve things. It’s always a balance between passivity and action, over & over again.
