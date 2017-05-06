Inner Peace

“Inner peace begins the moment you choose not to allow another person or event to control your emotions.”

~Pema Chödrön

 

 

“There is only one way to happiness, and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power of our will.”

~Epictetus

 

“In the process of letting go you will lose many things from the past, but you will find yourself.”

~Deepak Chopra

 

Categories: Inspiration, Nature

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

  6. I like these… For me the problem invariably lies in discerning exactly what is within my control (or at least influence) and what is decidedly beyond it. Sometimes I don’t find that line until I have a go at trying to improve things. It’s always a balance between passivity and action, over & over again.

