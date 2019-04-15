Learn and Live

4 Comments

Tuscany, Italy

 

 

We have two lives:

the one we learn with….and

the life we live after that.

~Bernard Malmud

 

 

 

Have a wonderful week!

Categories: Inspiration, music, Photography, Travel

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

4 Comments »

  1. Ooo! You could be also right here in Capalbio. But it’s Cortona, I see. 🙂 Haven’t been yet. Are you back or is this from your most recent trip a couple of years ago? (I know, I should follow your blog more regularly and I’d know.) 🙂 In any case, looking wonderful!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.