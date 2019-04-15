Learn and Live
Tuscany, Italy
We have two lives:
the one we learn with….and
the life we live after that.
~Bernard Malmud
Have a wonderful week!
Categories: Inspiration, music, Photography, Travel
Ooo! You could be also right here in Capalbio. But it’s Cortona, I see. 🙂 Haven’t been yet. Are you back or is this from your most recent trip a couple of years ago? (I know, I should follow your blog more regularly and I’d know.) 🙂 In any case, looking wonderful!
Hi there! Thanks so much. 😊 Corona is beautiful, and one of my favorite places. But, I mislabeled that photo…actually, I think I was in Pienza. Although I was in Tuscany last week (just got home), that pic was taken a couple of years ago. ♥️🇮🇹
Ohh, great, now it’s the best time for visit, isn’t it? So nice and green. 🙂 What was the most south that you’ve been, Pienza? I’m between Siena and Rome. Pienza is gorgeous!
You’re right! Spring is a wonderful time to visit…everything is in bloom. Pienza and Siena are beautiful. 🙂
