Perspective

“A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”

~Winston Churchill

 

“You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”

~Winston Churchill

 

“Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision.”

~Winston Churchill

 

 

A Very Happy Wednesday!!

 

