Perspective
“A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”
~Winston Churchill
“You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”
~Winston Churchill
“Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision.”
~Winston Churchill
A Very Happy Wednesday!!
He sure knew what was up!
I agree! Churchill was an amazing force. He was an interesting and inspiring man with many layers. Thanks for visiting, Avery.
You are most welcome! I have written about him before! https://13ahamoments.com/2017/03/17/winston-churchill/
I’ll head over and read your post! Thanks, Avery.
Thanks so much! It always makes me smile when people write about him.
Me, too! 🙂
I wish we had a leader such as Churchill again in the UK. He got things done. His speeches are of some of the best, that’s for sure 🙂
You’re right, Sam. Churchill was a prolific writer and a master of the English language. He understand how to move and inspire people. If only there were more leaders like him today. Thanks for stopping by. 🙂
hope all is well for you and farm dude.
Thank you, Jim. Just trying to stay warm and keep the sheep and chickens safe in these temperatures. 😊
