My Favorite Champagne and Food Pairing

14 Comments

Champagne, despite common misconceptions, shouldn’t be reserved as a special occasion-only wine. With its varying levels of acidity and texture, and rich layers of flavor, Champagne is incredibly versatile and pairs perfectly with a wide variety of foods.

So, what are the rules when it comes to Champagne pairings? First of all, complimenting the notes and flavors of the Champagne with the food always works well. Or, for something a little different, try focusing on contrasting flavors and textures and allowing them to work against each other to create balance and harmony.

Sometimes, casual snack or picnic foods can make the best pairings; For instance, fried chicken and Champagne create an amazing combination due to the saltiness and fattiness of the chicken balanced with the refreshing acidity of the Champagne. Personally, my favorite food to pair with Champagne is truffled popcorn.

Popcorn in general pairs well with Champagne; however, TRUFFLED popcorn and bubbles are a whole other experience. Champagne is an enchanting match with salted and truffled popcorn. The magic happens when the fine bubbles cut through the richness of the *truffle oil, cleansing and refreshing the palate. Yum!!

Here’s the thing:

Today is National Popcorn Day, so go ahead and open that bottle of Champagne you’ve been saving. Pop some popcorn, add a little truffle oil and salt, and enjoy! After all, every day is a good day to celebrate!

And, since Valentine’s Day is coming up next month, forget the chocolate; instead, give your loved one the perfect pairing of Champagne and popcorn.

Cheers!

*EVERYDAY SOMMELIER (wine shop) is excited and honored to be the U.S. distributor for an Italian artisan gourmet food company that was established in 1900. This line of boutique, small-batch Tuscan gourmet foods are personally sourced by the proprietors and reflect the highest standards. And, this family-owned business offers the BEST truffle oil you’ve ever tasted. Watch this space for more information. 🌎🍷🥂

Please visit my website and Facebook page:

http://www.everyday-sommelier.com

http://www.facebook.com/everydaysommelierva

Enjoy your weekend!!

Categories: Photography, Wine

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

14 Comments »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.