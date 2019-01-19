My Favorite Champagne and Food Pairing
Champagne, despite common misconceptions, shouldn’t be reserved as a special occasion-only wine. With its varying levels of acidity and texture, and rich layers of flavor, Champagne is incredibly versatile and pairs perfectly with a wide variety of foods.
So, what are the rules when it comes to Champagne pairings? First of all, complimenting the notes and flavors of the Champagne with the food always works well. Or, for something a little different, try focusing on contrasting flavors and textures and allowing them to work against each other to create balance and harmony.
Sometimes, casual snack or picnic foods can make the best pairings; For instance, fried chicken and Champagne create an amazing combination due to the saltiness and fattiness of the chicken balanced with the refreshing acidity of the Champagne. Personally, my favorite food to pair with Champagne is truffled popcorn.
Popcorn in general pairs well with Champagne; however, TRUFFLED popcorn and bubbles are a whole other experience. Champagne is an enchanting match with salted and truffled popcorn. The magic happens when the fine bubbles cut through the richness of the *truffle oil, cleansing and refreshing the palate. Yum!!
Here’s the thing:
Today is National Popcorn Day, so go ahead and open that bottle of Champagne you’ve been saving. Pop some popcorn, add a little truffle oil and salt, and enjoy! After all, every day is a good day to celebrate!
And, since Valentine’s Day is coming up next month, forget the chocolate; instead, give your loved one the perfect pairing of Champagne and popcorn.
Cheers!
*EVERYDAY SOMMELIER (wine shop) is excited and honored to be the U.S. distributor for an Italian artisan gourmet food company that was established in 1900. This line of boutique, small-batch Tuscan gourmet foods are personally sourced by the proprietors and reflect the highest standards. And, this family-owned business offers the BEST truffle oil you’ve ever tasted. Watch this space for more information. 🌎🍷🥂
Categories: Photography, Wine
I’m too traditional with the champagne and strawberries. hope you and farm dude have a wonderful weekend. mind the snow storm.
Thank you, Jim. Champagne and strawberries—a lovely combination.
Enjoy your weekend! Stay warm! 🙂
Sounds like a yummy treat!
It’s delicious! Thanks, Ritu. Enjoy your weekend!
You too Tonya 😍
Thank you. 😊❤️
great info 🙂
Thank you!! 🙂🥂🍿
Popcorn is one of my very favorite foods. I could pair it with most anything.
I agree, Sheryl. It’s one of my favorites, too. Thanks for visiting. Happy weekend! 🙂🍿
I have to confess that I prefer an Alsatian cremant to most of the champagnes I’ve tasted. Is that terribly barbarian? Truffled popcorn sounds delicious though.
Truffled popcorn and champagne sound like a brilliant combination. 💗
Truffled popcorn pairs with champagne! Interesting and I will remember to try it.🤣🥂Thanks for highlighting!
Cheers, Tonya!
